Valorant patch 3.12 adds agent-specific keybinds and friendly fire detection to the game

Valorant patch 3.12 will go live today and will be bringing one of the most anticipated features, agent-specific keybinds to the game. Along with this, Riot will also be adding friendly fire detection to stop players from damaging their own teammates.

You can set agent-specific keybinds under the actions tab in the controls section by going into the in-game settings. There you will be able to create different keybinds for all of the 17 agents in Valorant and can also copy a keybind to different profiles to make the process smoother.

In addition to this, if your keybinds conflict with something else, you will be able to see the items that have been assigned with that particular keyboard. You will also be able to revert the keybind changes you make in case you are trying different combinations and don’t like the latest one. Reverting the keybind will set it to what it was at the time the profile was created.

Talking about friendly fire detection, this feature will track players who purposefully throw grenades on their teammates to punish them for excessive damage dealt to the allies.