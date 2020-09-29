Valorant’s Operator will get hit with a massive nerf in the next patch

The Operator has always been a point of contention for Valorant players. At times it is your best friend, but in the hands of the opposing team, it is your worst nightmare. The terror of this One-shot-kill weapon has become so rampant that the developers are going to nerf it in the next update, Patch 1.09.

In an interview with Team Liquid content creator Mendo, Valorant Game Designer Nick Wu spoke about the upcoming balance changes on this OP Operator. Here are the nerfs you can expect:

Price increase from 4500 to 5000 credits

Scope Movement Speed reduced from 76% to 72%

Scope Deadzone reduced from 30% to 15% movement speed This means that you will become inaccurate more quickly as you move while scoped

Fire Rate Decresed from 0.75 to 0.6

Instant Equip Time reduced from 0.3s to 0.5 Instant Equip is when you equip the weapon after using an ability like Cloudburst or Curve ball as well as tapping the Spike to defuse\

Leg Shot Damage reduced from 127 to 120

Jump Land Accuracy Time increased from 0.2 to 0.225 This means it will take slightly longer for your shots to be accurate after landing



While this is a massive nerf for the Operator, we will still see this in play as it is a crucial piece of any defense strategy. But now Attackers will have to ask themselves if picking the sniper is the best move from here on out.