Valve’s new game Aperture Desk Job is probably not what you expected, launching close to the Steam Deck
New game takes place in the same universe as Portal.
Valve will be releasing a brand new game in conjecture with the just-released Steam Deck. However, the game is probably not what most players were expecting. Called the Aperture Desk Job, it is a first-person job simulator where players control a “product inspector.” The game is set in the same universe as the Portal series, and it will release for free on March 1.
A short trailer for Aperture Desk Job shows that the game will be tongue-in-cheek. There’s a narrator in the trailer that mocks the player’s job, and the player is testing a lot of odd products, including a toilet. The aesthetics of the game are similar to that of Portal, with a robot that looks similar to Wheatley from Portal 2 assisting the player. Even the game’s title, Aperture Desk Job, is a reference to Aperture Laboratories in the Portal games.
Aperture Desk Job is classified as a free playable short and will use the full capabilities of the Steam Deck. The Steam product page for the game emphasizes that the game is not Portal 3 and to “[l]ower your expectations.”
Even though Valve is a video game developer, the company’s focus has been more on Steam rather than making new games. They recently have been expanding into making games again, with Half-Life: Alyx releasing on Steam in 2020.