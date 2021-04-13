Vermintide 2 launches free DLC Chaos Wastes in April

The long-awaited Vermintide 2 DLC Chaos Wastes finally got a release date, and it’s just around the corner. The DLC is free to all Vermintide 2 owners, and it constitutes a brand new game mode that continues the ongoing narrative of Vermintide 2 while also introducing a brand new way to play the game.

Chaos Wastes is a new game mode for Vermintide 2, similar to the Weaves added in the previous DLC, Winds of Magic, but with a rogue-lite twist. In this new mode players will launch expeditions into the titular Wastes on their search for a lost citadel. Each expedition will consist of a series of areas picked from the 15 new locations introduced in the DLC. The expeditions will be procedurally generated, and different every time; areas will not only come in different order, but also be affected by mission modifiers that change how players approach each area if they want to survive and continue with their run. The rogue-lite elements come in the form of unique boons, miracles, weapons, and hero options players will get to select over the course of their run.

Chaos Wastes will launch on PC on April 20, and on consoles “as soon as possible.” To prepare ahead of time, you can check out the series of guides produced by Vermintide 2 developer Fathshark.