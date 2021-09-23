Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars is the next RPG from Yoko Taro

A new RPG from Square Enix, the publishers of the Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest franchises, was revealed during the Nintendo Direct. The game is labeled Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars and is directed by Yoko Taro. Taro is a popular video game director who is best know for directing the Nier games.

The Isle Dragon Roars is a card-based RPG where all the characters are represented by cards. The cards are made up of different warriors, monsters, and witches.

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars will be made available for the Nintendo Switch on October 28. A free demo is available starting today.

This story is developing.