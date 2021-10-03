Wanted: Dead is a new action game from former Ninja Gaiden devs

Wanted: Dead was unveiled during this year’s Tokyo Game Show via a one-minute announcement trailer. With it touting talent that have worked on the Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive series, it turned some heads. The announcement trailer showcases an eclectic mix of flashy and brutal melee combat with over the shoulder gunplay. The combat appears to incorporate its gameplay pillars in a different manner than other character action games with gunplay woven into several grappling moves.

After the trailer, we learned a little bit more about the project through IGN’s reporting. Developer Soleil noted Devil May Cry and Bayonetta as inspirations, though that inspiration is mixed with its own ideas. According to the developers, Wanted: Dead will feature investigative sections in which players must “dive into real police work”. The game takes place in a science fiction version of Hong Kong.

For more context behind the studio, you’re probably wondering to what extent the trailer’s name drops hold water. With Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive spanning so many entries, we know which titles the team has worked on. Soleil is comprised of senior developers from Dead or Alive, Dead or Alive 2, Dead or Alive: Xtreme Beach Volleyball, Ninja Gaiden, and Ninja Gaiden 2.

Wanted: Dead is set to release sometime in 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.