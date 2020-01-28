War is on the cards as Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales arrives on Switch today

The Nintendo Switch is something of a natural home for card games, so the arrival of Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales on the platform today is undoubtedly good news for fans of the genre.

A standalone version of Gwent, made famous as a mini-game in CD Projekt Red’s Witcher 3, this 30 hour RPG plays out as a card game and explores the war between Queen Meve, ruler of Lyria and Rivia and the advancing forces of Nilfgard. Set in the run-up to the events of the Witcher 3, the game is filled with choices that players will need to make that can impact the story, and features full narration and voice acting.

Fans of the world of the Witcher will enjoy the game, as it explores Rivia, Lyria, Angren, Mahakam, and Aedirn, all new areas for exploration. There is also a new integration of systems, as Queen Meve your deck represents your army, but the different alliances that you manage to maintain will impact the cards that are available in your deck. If you make the wrong choices during the story, you might suddenly find yourself without a powerful card that you had learned to rely on during battles.

With over twenty different endings, Thronebreaker offers the same rich storytelling that you have grown used to from The Witcher series and is far more than just another card game.

Thronebreaker: The Witchers Tales launches today for Nintendo Switch, priced at $19.99, and is available on the Nintendo eShop.