Warframe Deadlock Protocol hotfix 28.0.5 patch notes

A pretty important patch has just arrived for Warframe, as it makes some changes to how Primary Kitguns work in the game. Primary Kitguns are one of the bigger addiction from the Deadlock Protocol update that arrived last week, so seeing positive early changes to how they work is a good thing.

To make it short and sweet, it has been buffs all across the board, which you will find detailed in the patch notes below. Most of them are marked improvements and should make the Primary Kitguns a better option, and more fun to use. After that comes a lot of fixes and tweaks, with quite a few bugs being squashed in the Jackal fight.

You can find the full patch notes below.

The Deadlock Protocol: Hotfix 28.0.5

Primary Kitgun changes

Below are balance changes that affect Primary Kitguns only based on feedback.

Catchmoon

Projectile lifetime increased from 0.3secs to .42secs.

Fall Off increased from 12-24m to 20-40m.

Tombfinger

Charge time decreased from 0.8secs to 0.5secs with Brash Grip.

Charge time increased from 0.8secs to 1.1secs with Steadyslam Grip.

Charge time increased from 0.8secs to 1.4secs with Tremor Grip.

Gaze

Range increased from 18m to 30m with Brash Grip.

Range increased from 15m to 26m with Shrewd Grip.

Range increased from 12m to 20 with Steadyslam Grip.

Range increased from 9m to 16 with Tremor Grip.

Brash

Damage reduction lowered from -38 to -24 when used with Catchmoon Chamber.

Damage reduction lowered from -28 to -20 when used with Tombfinger Chamber.

Damage reduction lowered from -6 to -2 when used with Rattleguts Chamber.

Shrewd

Damage reduction lowered from -19 to -12 when used with Catchmoon Chamber.

Damage reduction lowered from -14 to -10 when used with Tombfinger Chamber.

Damage reduction lowered from -3 to -1 when used with Rattleguts Chamber.

Granum Void Changes & Fixes:

!!Contains The Deadlock Protocol Quest Spoilers!! Révéler le contenu masqué

Railjack Changes & Fixes:

General stability changes towards Railjack missions when a Host migration occurs. This touches on issues related to Crewships not spawning after a Host migration, and crashing when a Crewship spawning triggers a Host migration.

Fixed a crash that could occur when destroying Fighters.

Fixed Railjack doors sometimes preventing you from moving through unless you move back and approach them again.

Fixed a script error related to Scrapping Railjack Wreckage.



Changes:

Made improvements towards color customization on the new Melee Moa Companion. This fixes your color customization barely affecting the Moa.

Kubrows that do not have a Collar cannot be equipped for missions, but they can now be set to roam the Orbiter from the Arsenal. This fixes not being able to complete the Howl of the Kubrow Quest.

Increased the visibility and intensity of Corpus Ship door lasers, as well as adding a forcefield FX.

Smoothed out the coloring on the level up UI lens flare to be a bit less invasive with certain Energy colors.

Quests in the Codex will now display the Mastery Rank requirement (if applicable) if you currently don’t meet that requirement.

Increased the sparkle in Parvos’ eyes in his transmissions. This is the change we all wanted to see.

Optimizations:

Implemented a new version of the frame-rate limiter to fix problems introduced with Windows 10 Build 2004 as noted here. The new limiter should be compatible with all versions of Windows and should provide an even more consistent framerate when your system can run at the max.

Improved detection and handling of cache corruption in key systems.

Jackal Fight Fixes:

Fixed missing wall geometry in the Jackal Assassinate tileset that Wisp can Wil-O-Wisp through and fall out of the world. This results in respawning in the first room of the Jackal arena which has every door closed and locked.

Fixed being able to stand on destroyed pillar geometry mesh in the Jackal arena.

Fixed “Massive Flexplates” transmission during the Jackal fight replaying multiple times.

Fixed a script error when a pillar is destroyed in the Jackal arena.

Fixed a script error during the Parazon Finisher cutscene during the Jackal fight.

Fixes: