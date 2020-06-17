Warframe Deadlock Protocol hotfix 28.0.5 patch notes
Lots of changes.
A pretty important patch has just arrived for Warframe, as it makes some changes to how Primary Kitguns work in the game. Primary Kitguns are one of the bigger addiction from the Deadlock Protocol update that arrived last week, so seeing positive early changes to how they work is a good thing.
To make it short and sweet, it has been buffs all across the board, which you will find detailed in the patch notes below. Most of them are marked improvements and should make the Primary Kitguns a better option, and more fun to use. After that comes a lot of fixes and tweaks, with quite a few bugs being squashed in the Jackal fight.
You can find the full patch notes below.
The Deadlock Protocol: Hotfix 28.0.5
Primary Kitgun changes
Below are balance changes that affect Primary Kitguns only based on feedback.
Catchmoon
- Projectile lifetime increased from 0.3secs to .42secs.
- Fall Off increased from 12-24m to 20-40m.
Tombfinger
- Charge time decreased from 0.8secs to 0.5secs with Brash Grip.
- Charge time increased from 0.8secs to 1.1secs with Steadyslam Grip.
- Charge time increased from 0.8secs to 1.4secs with Tremor Grip.
Gaze
- Range increased from 18m to 30m with Brash Grip.
- Range increased from 15m to 26m with Shrewd Grip.
- Range increased from 12m to 20 with Steadyslam Grip.
- Range increased from 9m to 16 with Tremor Grip.
Brash
- Damage reduction lowered from -38 to -24 when used with Catchmoon Chamber.
- Damage reduction lowered from -28 to -20 when used with Tombfinger Chamber.
- Damage reduction lowered from -6 to -2 when used with Rattleguts Chamber.
Shrewd
- Damage reduction lowered from -19 to -12 when used with Catchmoon Chamber.
- Damage reduction lowered from -14 to -10 when used with Tombfinger Chamber.
- Damage reduction lowered from -3 to -1 when used with Rattleguts Chamber.
Granum Void Changes & Fixes:
!!Contains The Deadlock Protocol Quest Spoilers!! Révéler le contenu masqué
Railjack Changes & Fixes:
- General stability changes towards Railjack missions when a Host migration occurs. This touches on issues related to Crewships not spawning after a Host migration, and crashing when a Crewship spawning triggers a Host migration.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when destroying Fighters.
- Fixed Railjack doors sometimes preventing you from moving through unless you move back and approach them again.
- Fixed a script error related to Scrapping Railjack Wreckage.
Changes:
- Made improvements towards color customization on the new Melee Moa Companion. This fixes your color customization barely affecting the Moa.
- Kubrows that do not have a Collar cannot be equipped for missions, but they can now be set to roam the Orbiter from the Arsenal.
- This fixes not being able to complete the Howl of the Kubrow Quest.
- Increased the visibility and intensity of Corpus Ship door lasers, as well as adding a forcefield FX.
- Smoothed out the coloring on the level up UI lens flare to be a bit less invasive with certain Energy colors.
- Quests in the Codex will now display the Mastery Rank requirement (if applicable) if you currently don’t meet that requirement.
- Increased the sparkle in Parvos’ eyes in his transmissions. This is the change we all wanted to see.
Optimizations:
- Implemented a new version of the frame-rate limiter to fix problems introduced with Windows 10 Build 2004 as noted here. The new limiter should be compatible with all versions of Windows and should provide an even more consistent framerate when your system can run at the max.
- Improved detection and handling of cache corruption in key systems.
Jackal Fight Fixes:
- Fixed missing wall geometry in the Jackal Assassinate tileset that Wisp can Wil-O-Wisp through and fall out of the world. This results in respawning in the first room of the Jackal arena which has every door closed and locked.
- Fixed being able to stand on destroyed pillar geometry mesh in the Jackal arena.
- Fixed “Massive Flexplates” transmission during the Jackal fight replaying multiple times.
- Fixed a script error when a pillar is destroyed in the Jackal arena.
- Fixed a script error during the Parazon Finisher cutscene during the Jackal fight.
- Fixes:
- Fixed next Weave platform disappearing when jumping off of and back onto the bridge. As reported here:
- Fixed Saryn’s Contagion Cloud Augment toxic cloud damage not being removed if you leave the area of the cloud. Visually it will disappear, but enemies will still be damaged by the toxic cloud for the duration of the mission.
- Fixed inability to sell the Velox in your Inventory.
- Fixed another case where pressing LT on a controller would activate Chat instead of aiming.
- Fixed enemies that catch on fire from Ember’s Inferno receiving a new flaming comet called down and starting a new instance of the ability which can cause a chain reaction of rapid fire comets in enemy groups.
- Fixed the Tar Mutalist Moas and Sapping Ospreys doing ridiculous amounts of damage when spawned at a high level. As reported here:
- Fixed Protea’s Passive showing as 0 if you Transfer in/out of the Operator as the Client.
- Fixed casting Protea’s Grenade Fan multiple times in the same spot causing black particle FX to stack.
- Fixed Clients not receiving the Credit reward when using a Granum Crown in a Temple Relief after collecting all the Tenant entries.
- Fixed the Temple Relief appearing multiple times in the same Corpus Ship mission, which resulted in a malfunction on the second interaction.
- Fixed Warframe Specters running and spinning in place on a wall in the Corpus Outpost Index level.
- Fixed cases where Companion inventory slots were not counted correctly if you didn’t own any Kavats or Kubrows, leading to the game giving you an error when you tried to look at your Inventory, Trade, or Craft a new Companion.
- Fixed Pet sizes not being applied/reflected when swapping in the Arsenal.
- Fixed the Juggernaut having mismatching visuals for its stomp attack damage area.
- Fixed Riven/Mod Link/Look Link not functioning if linked after a different item first.
- Fixed subtitle backer sometimes not always showing up in the UI.
- Fixed private messages to Staff members failing (claiming the user is offline).
- Fixed Tenant Lore Fragment Decorations appearing huge and off centered when viewed via Chat link.
- Fixed inability to Chat link Stahlta, Stropha and Velox parts.
- Fixed inability to Chat link the new Melee Moa parts.
- Fixed numerous Operator customizations appearing to have grimy textures.
- Fixed Wisp and her customizations appearing to have grimy textures.
- Fixed the Shi Chest Plate Armor attachment clipping through the Wukong.
- Fixed Nychus Moa description having old Precept names.
- Now reads: “This model is built for close-quarters combat, using the Blast Shield and Hard Engage precepts.”
- Fixed playing the incorrect Hacking animation when attempting to Hack a Corpus terminal with an active Stasis Limbo.
- Fixed Protea’s Skin being labeled Protea instead of Protea Skin in the Arsenal.
- Fixed a script error that could occur in the Corpus Gas City Sabotage tileset.
- Fixed a script error when encountering the Cunning Drift Security Eye.
- Fixed a script error when a Capture Target goes down.
- Fixed Corpernics and Pustrels description to their updated drop locations.