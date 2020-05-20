Warframe Glassmaker hotfix 27.5.4 – Patch notes

Warframe’s latest hotfix doesn’t just introduce bug fixes, it introduces new Augments for Atlas, Nidus, Valkyr, and Saryn. The Nidus mod should turn him into a completely unkillable monster, right up there with Immortal Inaros, which is great to see as it adds even more tank to an already tanky Warframe.

Atlas’ Rubble Heap will make him more energy efficient, while Valkyr’s Enraged mod is pretty much a massive buff for her Hysteria ability. Revealing spores might seem like it’s a poor choice for Saryn, but if you solo run Arbitrations, you will know that spawns can get a little wild, so it should really help you to keep up those kill counts.

After that, there are lots of bug fixes, some optimizations, and a couple of small changes to the game. You can read the full patch notes below.

Nightwave Series 3: Glassmaker: Hotfix 27.5.4

New Warframe Augments (max Rank)!

Head to the respective Syndicate Offerings to add these new Warframe Augments to your Arsenal!

Atlas – Passive – Rubble Heap

When above 1400 Rubble, Landslide costs no Energy, deals 2x Damage, and travels 2x faster.

Nidus – Passive – Abundant Mutation

Nidus gains an additional 200 max stacks of Mutation. Undying has a 30s cooldown.

Valkyr – Hysteria – Enraged

Damage increased by 200%, Critical Chance increased by 200%. Hysteria lasts for 15s, and receives a matching cooldown.

Saryn – Spore – Revealing Spores

Infected enemies within 40m will show up on the Minimap.



Nightwave Changes & Fixes:

Your move speed in Glassmaker Crime Scene #1 now matches the Leverian move speed. Inspect with more haste!

Cephalite Resonance is now linkable in Chat which can also reveal the amount in your Inventory.

Fixed a script error that could occur if an enemy was Glassed while on a mounted turret.

Changes:

Baruuk’s Desolate Hands will no longer consume a charge from Baruuk when sharing with Allies.

From player requests, the Directed Convergence Mod has been converted to an Exilus Mod.

Optimizations:

Improved robustness of the launcher in the face of hostile networks (this may solve cases where an update is not visible to some users immediately).

Fixed an issue with certain particle effects when running the game at very high frame-rates. As seen here:

Fixes: