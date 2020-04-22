Warframe hotfix 27.3.16 patch notes

Another day, another Warframe hotfix, as Digital Extremes attempt to do to bugs what we have all been doing to the Murex. People who have leaned into the Tactical Intrinsic tree will be happy to know that a bug that stopped you from accessing your tactical menu while flying or gunning has been fixed.

As a guy who likes to use my Rhino as a cannonball, it’s good to see that a problem using the Archwing Slingshot to board enemy crew ships has also been resolved. Grendels will no longer be able to snack on Vauban traps, and the healing pulse from the Basmu has been properly fixed, so no more strange interactions with buffs anymore.

This is a bug fixing patch in every sense, so no new content or major surprises have been deployed. You can find the full patch notes for hotfix 27.3.16.

Scarlet Spear: 27.3.16

Railjack Fixes:

Fixed inability to access the Tactical Menu while Piloting or using side Turrets the Railjack with a controller as reported here: https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1180095-unable-to-open-tactical-menu-while-piloting-railjack-with-controller-investigating/page/3/

Another fix towards getting stuck on a black screen when using the Archwing Slingshot into an exploding Crewship and then trying to leave.

Fixed the Intrinsics screens not showing the correct button callout for keyboard users when you view the descriptions.

Fixed a script error leading to broken/missing Railjack HUD when Piloting or using Turrets after loading into a Railjack mission as a Client (or following Host migration).

Fixes: