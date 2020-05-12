Warframe Nightwave Series 3 Glassmaker update 27.5.0 patch notes

The Glassmaker kicks off at 2 pm ET, bringing a new Nightwave Series to Warframe. We will be trying to solve a murder mystery this time, as murder victims are being turned into blocks of glass. We’ll be following clues as we try to figure out what is happening, but other changes are coming as well.

There are lots of new Acts to complete to get those nifty Nightwave points that will earn us lots of rewards. You can also pick up a particularly nice look Ash skin that has been added to the game. The real meat of the update will be revealed in a little under an hour when the update goes live, but for now, you can check out the full patch notes below.

27.5.0 Patch Notes

After a string of mysterious murders, investigate the latest crime scene to stop a cryptic killer from striking again. Step into Nora’s crime-simula to witness the gruesome work of the Glassmaker. Check the shadows, search for clues and follow the trail of “glassed” bodies to crack the case… before it’s too late.

Beyond the interactive narrative, Nightwave: Series 3 also introduces new Daily and Weekly Acts! Don’t have a Railjack of your own? Railjack Acts can be completed by joining any open crew from the Star Chart.

Nightwave Act Additions:

Added the following Nightwave Acts:

DAILY

Gatherer: Collect 100 Resources

Collect 100 Resources Deep Impact: Suspend 5 or more enemies in the air at once with a Heavy Slam Melee Attack

Suspend 5 or more enemies in the air at once with a Heavy Slam Melee Attack Friendly Fire: While piloting a hijacked Crewship, destroy 3 enemy Fighters

While piloting a hijacked Crewship, destroy 3 enemy Fighters Child at Heart: Play a game of Frame Fighter, Happy Zephyr, or Wyrmius

Play a game of Frame Fighter, Happy Zephyr, or Wyrmius Patron: Donate to the Leverian

Donate to the Leverian Doppelganger: Deploy a Specter

Deploy a Specter Swordsman: Complete a Mission with only a Melee Weapon equipped

Complete a Mission with only a Melee Weapon equipped Hands Full: Complete a Mission with only a Primary Weapon equipped

Complete a Mission with only a Primary Weapon equipped Sidearm: Complete a Mission with only a Secondary Weapon equipped

Complete a Mission with only a Secondary Weapon equipped No Mercy: Mercy Kill an Enemy

Mercy Kill an Enemy Hush: Kill a Kuva Thrall

Kill a Kuva Thrall Reclaimed: Clear a personal Kuva Lich Influenced Node

Clear a personal Kuva Lich Influenced Node Just Visiting: Visit a Featured Dojo

WEEKLY

Explorer: Complete 3 Railjack Missions

Complete 3 Railjack Missions Forward Thinking: Destroy a Crewship with Forward Artillery

Destroy a Crewship with Forward Artillery Flawless: Clear a Railjack Boarding Party without your Warframe taking damage

Clear a Railjack Boarding Party without your Warframe taking damage Confiscated: Hijack a Crewship from the enemy

Hijack a Crewship from the enemy Heavy Ordnance: Kill 500 enemies with an Arch Gun

ELITE WEEKLY

Grand: Kill The Exploiter Orb

Kill The Exploiter Orb Choose Wisely: Kill or Convert a Kuva Lich

Kill or Convert a Kuva Lich Elite Explorer: Complete 8 Railjack Missions

Complete 8 Railjack Missions Machine Interface: Complete a Spy mission with 3 manual console hacks and no alarms

Complete a Spy mission with 3 manual console hacks and no alarms Speedster: Finish a Capture mission in less than 90 seconds

ASH SHROUD SKIN

Where once was fire is now cold resolve. A signature look for a prestige killer.

CREMATA SYANDANA

With time and fire the truth of bone is revealed. The signature Syandana of Ash Shroud.

CAUSTA BOW SKIN

Born of heat and cold as death, this is the signature bow skin for Ash Shroud.

ASH SHROUD COLLECTION

All that remains is blood and dust. Become the shadow with the Ash Shroud Collection, which includes the cold-blooded Ash Shroud Skin, the venerable Causta Bow Skin and the forged-from-fire-and-bone Cremata Syandana.



Leverian Additions & Changes:

A new Leverian has been added for Ash! Drusus has a new tale to tell about….The Scoria!

Added a text box to the items displayed in the Leverian that shows the whole script of that item, so you can better follow Drusus’ tale if you fail to read the subtitle in time.

Double Tap Mod Changes & Fixes:

Changed the Double Tap Mod description to include its stacking function when equipped outside of Conclave: Double Tap (Latron) : On Hit: 20% Bonus Damage on next Hit for 2s. Stacks up to 20x outside of Conclave.

The Latron HUD now displays the buff combo status when equipped with the Double Tap Mod.

Fixed the Double Tap Mod resetting its buff on every shot, as opposed to the intended reset on miss.

Optimizations:

Added a workaround for content update on improperly configured computers.

Improved content update support for local proxy servers on Windows 8.1 and Windows 10.

Optimized out hitches in item preview when a customized Warframe Skin is already equipped.

Railjack Fixes:

Fixed inability to tag items in Chat when using the Chat window while on a Railjack Turret.

Fixes: