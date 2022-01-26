Warframe players can get their first glimpse of the game’s next major update on this week’s Devstream

Warframe players will be able to get a first look at the game’s next major update on this week’s Devstream. Taking place on Friday, January 28 at 2 PM ET, the developers will be running through plans for Warframe in 2022, including a glimpse at the next major update.

The stream will also feature information on upcoming Deluxe Skins, the return of the Star Days event, news about Tennocon 2022, and more. We will also be getting information on the return of Tennogen, the program that allows talented members of the Warframe community to design cosmetics for the game and receive compensation for the sale of those items.

The stream, hosted by Director of Community and Live Operations Rebecca Ford, will also look back at the recently released New War expansion while giving some hints about what players can look forward to next in a post-New War world. Finally, players who have been eager for news on cross-play and cross-save should tune in, as a discussion will be taking place about these highly-requested features.

The stream will be available to watch on the official Warframe Twitch channel and over on Youtube. As a warning, anybody who has yet to finish up the story content for The New War should expect some spoilers, so tune in at your peril.