Warframe Prime Vault Hotfix 27.5.6 – Patch notes
Changes and fixes. Oh, and unvaulted Primes.
The Prime Vault has opened, spewing out the goodness for Tenno everywhere. Update 27.5.6 is about more than simple fixes, as Trinity Prime, Nova Prime, Soma Prime, Vasto Prime, and Dual Kamas Prime have all be added to the game again. You can farm them all up, and to find out what Relics you need you can simply click on the preceding links.
There are plenty of fixes and balance changes included as well. Valkyr’s new Augment mod, Enraged Hysteria, now has a one time cost instead of a slow drain. This is great news, as it means you can build up more energy while the skill is active. After that, it is mostly fixes and some balance changes, nothing too dramatic. Now, time to get farming for those Primes. You can find the full patch notes below.
Nightwave Fixes:
- Fixed cases of Glass Fissures causing spot-loading during stream-in so severe that Clients lose connection.
- Fixes towards Glass Fissures opening during the Extraction cinematic.
- Fixed the Confiscated Act of ‘Hijack a Crewship from the enemy’ awarding the Weekly Act amount of Standing instead of the Daily Act Standing amount.
- This change will be reflected the next time this Act appears. For now you can enjoy this bank error in your favor!
Changes:
- Valkyr’s Enraged Hysteria Augment now has a 1 time Energy cost of 50 instead of draining Energy over time. This also allows you to gain Energy while it’s active!
- Moved some Sawgaw Conservation start points to not start in a cave.
Optimizations:
- Made systemic micro-optimizations to the smart-callback library and hardened it against hardware bugs on vintage CPUs.
- Optimized the Excavation HUD initialization to try to eliminate delays where race-condition bugs can sneak in.
- Made numerous micro-optimizations to the string handling code.
Fixes:
- Fixed Relays overflowing to 100 players by returning its max capacity to 50.
- Fixed Baruuk’s Desolate Hands daggers not fully working with your Companion.
- Fixed certain controls (move up/down and roll left/right) in Captura not working if you had any custom bindings.
- Fixed inability to Pilot the Railjack downwards if you’re Piloting using your Operator with a controller.
- Fixed inability to interact with your MOA Companion in your Orbiter. As reported here: https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1194985-no-petting-moa/
- Potential fix for a crash when loading into the Orb Vallis as a Client if a Conservation was started by another player.
- Fixed Conservation waypoints marked at the entrance of a cave even though the start points themselves were outside the cave.
- Fixed Clients not seeing the Void Fissure tear FX that connects the Corrupted enemies to the Void tear.
- Fixed incorrect Riven Disposition displaying when viewing a Chat linked Zaw/Kitgun Riven.
- Fixed Defiled Mods counting towards your total Mods owned via Chat link or the End of Mission reward screen.
- Fixed the End of Mission screen popping in for a split second when transitioning from a Railjack mission to the Dry Dock.
- Fixed knockdowns not interrupting weapon-reload. This now intentionally follows suit with self staggers.
- Fixed Silver Grove Shrine Scene, Harrow’s Temple Scene, Hunhow’s Chamber Scene, Kuva Throne Scene, and the Mycona Colony Scene missing from their respective Syndicate Offerings.
- Fixed the Impetus Prime Syandana having an invisible mesh on Mag.
- Fixed several script errors that could occur if an Amalgam Osprey were killed just as it attempted to create Spectralysts.
- Fixed some Platinum packs appearing in the TennoGen section of the in-game Market.