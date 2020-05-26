Warframe Prime Vault Hotfix 27.5.6 – Patch notes

The Prime Vault has opened, spewing out the goodness for Tenno everywhere. Update 27.5.6 is about more than simple fixes, as Trinity Prime, Nova Prime, Soma Prime, Vasto Prime, and Dual Kamas Prime have all be added to the game again. You can farm them all up, and to find out what Relics you need you can simply click on the preceding links.

There are plenty of fixes and balance changes included as well. Valkyr’s new Augment mod, Enraged Hysteria, now has a one time cost instead of a slow drain. This is great news, as it means you can build up more energy while the skill is active. After that, it is mostly fixes and some balance changes, nothing too dramatic. Now, time to get farming for those Primes. You can find the full patch notes below.

Nightwave Fixes:

Fixed cases of Glass Fissures causing spot-loading during stream-in so severe that Clients lose connection.

Fixes towards Glass Fissures opening during the Extraction cinematic.

Fixed the Confiscated Act of ‘Hijack a Crewship from the enemy’ awarding the Weekly Act amount of Standing instead of the Daily Act Standing amount. This change will be reflected the next time this Act appears. For now you can enjoy this bank error in your favor!



Changes: Valkyr’s Enraged Hysteria Augment now has a 1 time Energy cost of 50 instead of draining Energy over time. This also allows you to gain Energy while it’s active!

Moved some Sawgaw Conservation start points to not start in a cave.

Optimizations:

Made systemic micro-optimizations to the smart-callback library and hardened it against hardware bugs on vintage CPUs.

Optimized the Excavation HUD initialization to try to eliminate delays where race-condition bugs can sneak in.

Made numerous micro-optimizations to the string handling code.

Fixes: