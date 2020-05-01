Warframe Railjack Revisited Part 1 – update 27.4 patch notes

Railjack Revisited has just landed for Warframe on PC, containing a massive rework of how the Railjack system plays out in the game. Just about everything has been changed, and the patch notes are rather substantial.

Not all changes will be landing at once, and this is just part one of a multi-part process to improve the Railjack experience for players. It’s almost impossible to pull out highlights from the patch, with so many aspects of the game changing.

The best thing to do is jump into the game to see how it plays, then check out the patch notes below for any specifics that you might be curious about. Remember, it is just available on PC for now, consoles will need to wait a little longer while the patch goes through certification.

Warframe Revised: Railjack Revisited (Part 1): Update 27.4

Railjack Revisited (Part 1):

Tenno! We are continuing our Warframe Revised update pattern – this time with a focus on Railjack. Earlier this year we released ‘Warframe Revised’ which touched a lot of Warframe, but also included a big batch of bug fixes for Railjack. Now it’s time to dive deeper into key areas: Pacing, Balance, and Tools of the Trade. Not included in this Revisit: Intrinsics, Missions, and other areas. These are bigger undertakings for later Parts, but expect more revisions to come (to Malfunctions too)!

In Part 1, we are revising Pacing, Balance, and Tools because these 3 make up the foundation of all Railjack gameplay: what’s the pace of Railjack missions? How hard are you hitting enemies (and vice versa)? What are your tools for the trade? This update provides new answers to all of these questions in a new foundation to the Railjack you’ve known since launch. The key intention behind this Railjack Revisited update is to make Railjack better paced and more fun, while also being more rewarding for your time.

You may notice some items listed below are striked-through ! Over the weekend, we posted a Dev Workshop of these changes, also ran our first ever Public Test Cluster, where Tenno could playtest these Railjack changes before they went live. As we iterated on the feedback gathered, we wanted to show this in our update notes: if we iterated on a change following feedback, we have listed the original planned change with strike-through for the sake of comparison! The notes that follow are the Dev implementation of that feedback, which are now live! Whether you participated in the Public Test Cluster or shared your thoughts on the Dev Workshop, thank you again for providing thoughtful feedback on these Railjack changes prior to release, we look forward to more opportunities to do the same.

General Changes:

Doubled the Railjack’s innate loot-pickup (Vacuum) Range. We’ve also improved the way that Vacuums pull items towards the player and the Railjack. The maximum amount of time it takes for the pick-up to reach the player should be a little more consistent now (about 0.75 seconds in most cases).

The Sentient Anomaly in the Veil Proxima now has no downtime – it rotates every 30 minutes to a different node with no downtime in between.

Changing the pacing and general feel of all Railjack Piloting and movement to be less reliant on the optimal strategy of “Single strafe Boost then Repeat”: Doubled the Railjack’s base Speed. Lowered Boost Speed by 75% Increased the Boost Speed cost of dodge. Increased Boost Drain

Made scale a factor in damage reduction and bonuses. This means Archwings and their weapons will do more damage to ships, while also taking less damage from them.

Fixed inconsistencies with the sensitivities of the emplacement positions (side turrets now match the pilot turret)

Doubled Revolite crafting yield from 50 to 100.

Tripled values of Titanium and Asterite resource drops.

Grineer on-foot enemies now drop Archwing Mods, and Captains drop Operation and Dual Stat Archwing Mods.

Added an Omni Tool binding when using a controller! The default binding is RB + Right Directional-Pad button, to customize go into your Options > Controls > Customize Controller > Ability Menu > Bind ‘Equip Omni’. The Omni Tool will only be equipped using this shortcut option if it is in the Gear Wheel!

The Omni tool will now slot into the first available slot in the Gear Wheel when given to players instead of being appended to the end.

Removed unnecessary ability to use the Omni tool outside of Railjack missions.

Railjack sessions now lock after 5 minutes or if 50% of the Fighters have died – similar to normal sessions.

Removed the whirly spin move of one of the Sentient fighters. He was having just a little bit too much fun and the other Sentients were just not having any of his funny business.

Updated the look of the Taktis Grineer Fighter ships.

Made slight visual updates to the search bar in the Avionics screen.

When transitioning between Railjack missions, your Warframe/Operator Health/Shields will be restored as well as any Vazarin instant Revives.

Railjack Missions now reward more Credits at End of Mission to tie some of the main currencies into the reward structure more heavily. Earth Proxima Missions reward 30,000 – 45,000 Credits depending on the node. Saturn Proxima Missions reward 50,000 – 75,000 Credits depending on the node. Veil Proxima Missions reward 80,000 – 150,000 Credits depending on the node.





Ship Combat Changes:

Changed all Health, Shield and Armour to use the new Tenno versions introduced in Warframe Revised.

Halved the Health and Armour of all Grineer Fighters.

Randomized the amount of Fighters required to be killed during the Extermination portion of the Skirmish mission so it’s not always the same.

Decreased the amount of time between landing the killing shot to the enemy explosion on Fighters (0.1 – 1 sec) down from (1-3) seconds. The effect of this will be not only a quicker pace, but also a quicker time to spawn any drops.

Decreased Railjack Shield Recharge delay from 5 to 3 seconds. Shield Recharge delay remains at 5 second based on Public Test results.

Shield Recharge delay remains at 5 second based on Public Test results. Railjack Weapon heat build up changes: Apoc – Sigma/Lavan/Vidar heat build up reduced from 20 to 12. Zetki from 40 to 20 Carcinoxx – Sigma/Lavan/Vidar heat build up reduced from 10 to 8. Zetki from 20 to 12 Cryophon – Zetki from 400 to 350 Photor – Sigma/Lavan/Vidar heat build up reduced from 10 to 8. Zetki from 20 to 12

Railjack Weapon changes: Milati Multi Missile Reload speed increased from 5 secs to 2 secs Projectile speed increased from 250 to 400 Pulsar damage increased: Sigma/Lavan/Vidar MK 0 – 43 to 52 MK 1 – 78 to 94 MK 2 – 133 to 160 MK 3 – 213 to 256 Zetki MK 1 – 117 to 141 MK 2 – 200 to 240 MK 3 – 320 to 384



On-Foot Combat Changes:

Reduced the Health of all on-foot Grineer Railjack enemies by half.

Removed scaled damage controllers from all on-foot Grineer Railjack enemies.

Pacing Changes:

Added Caps for the amount of simultaneous Railjack Hazards (Fire, Electric, and Breaches). Your Railjack can only have 1 of each Hazard active at a time.

Made each RJ Hazard type more harmful to the ship. Made each RJ Hazard type even more, MORE harmful to the Railjack based on Public Test results.

Made each RJ Hazard type even more, MORE harmful to the Railjack based on Public Test results. Reduce Railjack Speed and Damage when Railjack is in “Catastrophic Failure” mode.

Increased the amount of Omni Revolite required to remove hazard events, but increased the XP gained.

Increased the number of fighters in all alert stages.

Enemies now spawn much closer to the Railjack vs. 1000+ km away.

Destroying all engines on a Crewship now disables weapons.

Destroying all engines on a Crewship kills half the crew on board.

Archwing Changes / Fixes:

Longstanding issues with the usability of Archwing Melee has been fixed. Made numerous changes here based on Public Test results, including further Melee weapon rebalancing. Increased base Melee magnetism range from 100 to 140m Decreased chance of Enemy Fighters performing a maneuver to break away from Melee attacks from 100% to 10%. Increased camera offset from Enemy Fighters from 25 to 30m to help show action.

Archwing Melee Range Mods now affect aim assist lock-on range.

Archwing Gun stats normalized – space combat now uses ground “Heavy Weapon” stats.

UI Lead indicator has been added to relevant Archwing Guns.

Systemic Changes:

The Kuva Lich ‘Valence Fusion’ has been added for built Armaments and Components. Introducing RAILJACK VALENCE FUSION – players can now fuse duplicate built or unbuilt stats to their favorite built parts, boosting them. Based on Public Test Cluster feedback, this no longer requires built Armaments and Components to Valence Fuse: Wreckage can be used, with a resource cost (Max 40%!). Built Armaments and Components can also be used and consumed, with a Dirac cost. Requires Dirac to perform if VALENCE FUSION occurs for built Armaments and Components. Requires Resources and Credits if VALENCE FUSION occurs for Wreckage of Armaments and Components. Combining matching tiers gives 10% boost in stats Combining lower tiers gives 5% boost in stats. Two tiers removed (MK3 with MK1) is 2% boost You can only VALENCE FUSE the same House and type of Armaments and Components across all MKs – much like Kuva Lich Weapons. Also Sigma equipment (your starting equipment or purchased from the Dojo) cannot be upgraded in this way.

Armaments and Components. Introducing RAILJACK VALENCE FUSION – players can now fuse duplicate built or unbuilt stats to their favorite built parts, boosting them. Based on Public Test Cluster feedback, this no longer requires built Armaments and Components to Valence Fuse: Wreckage can be used, with a resource cost (Max 40%!). Built Armaments and Components can also be used and consumed, with a Dirac cost.

Affinity and Intrinsic Gain Changes:

Doubled Affinity-to-Intrinsic Point conversion. You will now gain Intrinsics 2x faster.

Increased the earned Affinity on killing Elite Fighters and Outriders.

Avionics Changes:

When it comes to Avionics changes, there’s an overarching goal: Simplify Avionic management.

Each Integrated Avionic Type will now only exist with a single Manufacturer rather than three Manufacturer flavors. What this means is that there won’t be 3x variants of the same Avionic.

Consolidated Avionics have had their Avionic Capacity Drain altered so that on average the Integrated Avionics now consume 20% less. This ensures players can more comfortably fit the builds they want in the new consolidated system based on Feedback from the Public Test Cluster.

The ‘retired’ Integrated Avionics will be removed from players inventory via a script on login.

The remaining Integrated Avionic for each Type will take on the values of the previously highest valued Avionic of its Type.

ALL Dirac used to upgrade Integrated Avionics will be refunded. This applies to both retired and remaining Avionics.

ALL remaining Integrated Avionics will have their Upgrades drained.

Added ‘Incomplete’ tab/category to the Avionics screen in the ‘Configure Railjack’ panel, Mods Segment screen, and the Codex. Avionics, Mods, and Arcanes that are not owned are marked as ‘preview’ in this category and those that you own but have not ranked to Max are also in this category.

You can now Chat Link Avionics!

Battle Avionic Refresh:

Munitions Vortex

Reverted to ‘as is’ based on Public Test results, albeit with brand new FX for understanding scale / effect of Avionic.

Vortex is now attached to the front of your Railjack

Increased Vortex radius from 30 to 60

Increased radius from 150 to 200

Countermeasures

Initial use cost of 5 Flux Energy, double cost if used again within 4 secs up to a cap of 40 energy (5/10/20/40)

Blackout Pulse

Display range stat on all marked targets while projectile is in flight

Increased radius from 100 to 200

Increased damage from 250 to 500

Particle Ram

Requires forward velocity to be active

Increased speed of projectile when its launched

Increased length of projectile so targets stay within the damage field as long as they did before with slower projectile

50% more Damage during a Vector Maneuver

100% more damage when launching the Particle Ram

Now accepts Energy colour.

Shatter Burst

Display range stat on all marked targets while projectile is in flight

Range increased from 120 to 200

Damage increased from 500 to 1000

Radius increased from 60 to 80

Fall off decreased from 100% to 50%

Void Hole

Decreased duration from 25 to 12 secs

Increased attraction strength

Fiery Phoenix

Decreased energy drain from 5 to 2.5 per sec

Seeker Volley

Increased damage from 1000 to 1600

Increased Critical Chance from 20 to 40%

Increased speed from 120 to 260



Tactical Avionic:

Fire Suppression

Changed the Fire Suppression Tactical Avionic to always fix only one Hazard, and upgrading the rank reduces the cooldown. Previously the only reason you would have upgraded this avionic was to handle more Hazards at once, but now your Railjack can only have 1 Hazard at a time. Reducing the cooldown instead still gives you a reason to rank it up.





NEW AVIONICS!

Find these new Avionics from Earth, Saturn, or Veil Proximia Grineer Fighters to enhance your Railjack (these values are with Max Rank Avionic and Max Grid Rank):



Deep Hold (Lavan)

Increase Forge Capacity by 60%.



Cruising Speed (Zetki)

Increase Speed by 80% when no enemies within 3000m.

Quicklock (Lavan)

Decrease Ordnance Lock-on time by 75%.



Artillery Cheap Shot (Zetki)

Forward Artillery has a 50% chance to not consume Dome Charges.



Ordnance Cheap Shot (Lavan)

Ordnance weapons have a 50% chance to not consume Munitions.



Turret Velocity (Vidar)

Increase Turret Range by 25.3%. Increase Turret Projectile Speed by 55%.



Archwing Melee Stat Refresh (NEW based on Public Test Feedback):

Mastery Rank 0-3

Veritux

Damage increased from 300 to 360 470

Onorix

MR increased from 0 to 1

Damage increased from 290 to 320 412

Agkuza

MR increased from 0 to 3

Damage increased from 350 to 436

Status chance increased from 10% to 15%

Mastery Rank 4-6

Kaszas

MR increased from 0 to 4

Damage increased from 325 to 392

Status chance increased from 15% to 20%

Critical chance increased from 10% to 15%

Rathbone

MR increased from 0 to 6

Damage increased from 280 to 340 450

450 Status chance increased from 7.5% to 12%

Critical chance increased from 15% to 20%

Mastery Rank 7-9

Knux

MR increased from 0 to 7

Damage increased from 325 to 340 445

445 Critical chance increased from 10% to 13%

Centaur

MR increased from 0 to 8

Damage increased from 280 to 290 376

Prisma Veritux

MR increased from 0 to 8

Damage increased from 300 to 320 394

394 Critical chance increased from 15% to 30%

Arch-Gun Changes:

Grattler

Proximity fuse has been added to Grattler rounds in space so they explode when they are near a target.

Phaedra

Phaedra accuracy increased.

Imperator Vandal

Imperator Vandal accuracy increased.

Dual Decurions

Recoil reduced for Dual Decurions in space.

Increased accuracy.

Decreased zoom FoV.

Larkspur

Reduced the collision size of Larkspur’s Alt Fire projectile.

Velocitus

Increased size of Velocitus projectile in space.

Quick shot Damage increased from 200 Magnetic to 150 Impact, 150 Puncture, 150 Slash and 150 Magnetic.

Quick shot Critical Chance increased from 25 to 30%.

Charged shot Damage increased from 1200 Magnetic to 400 Impact, 400 Puncture, 400 Slash and 400 Magnetic.

Charged shot Critical Chance increased from 30 to 60%.

Charged shot Critical Damage increased from 3 to 3.6x.

Corvas

Minimum Fall Off Damage increased from 175 to 440.

Charged Shot Critical Damage increased from 2.6 to 3x.

Kuva Ayanga

Ammo regen delay decreased from 1 sec to 0.7 secs.

Ammo regen rate increased from 10 to 66.

Fall Off min Damage increased from 120 to 137.

Railjack Fixes:

Fixed attempting to exit the Railjack right when the Host selects another mission to warp to resulting in the left-behind player dying and sometimes unable to Revive.

Fixed lingering Revo Reducer buff after equipping and unequipping the Revo Reducer Avionic until they complete a mission or leave their Dojo.

Fixed cases where the doors in the Railjack would have collision and prevent players from passing through them.

Fixed inability to load into the Dojo via Railjack Navigation.

Fixed Railjack Reactors that have the “50 Shield per unused Avionics Capacity” perk not applying the perk when first loading into a Railjack mission.

Fixed Clients having a 5 minute Arch-Gun Deployer cooldown if you were outside the Railjack when a Host migration occurred.

Fixes towards an inescapable black screen if you were inside a Crewship as the Operator when it exploded.

Fixed Client’s inability to destroy a Grineer Crewship with the Forward Artillery if the Crewship was near disabled.

Fixed ‘Reflex Aim’s’ snap aiming not properly targeting the ships from a split Gyrex. The target lead indicators will now follow the ships split from the Gyrex, but since radial damage does not hurt them, ‘Target Sync’ will not lock-on to them. This was set this way so that players do not waste their Munitions.

Fixed Chroma Elemental Ward issue where casting it on yourself through the Railjack Tactical Map, then overriding it with your own cast causing the bonuses from the Tactical Map cast to never expire.

Fixed a functionality loss when using Transference while transitioning through a loading tunnel (Void tunnel).

Fixed Clients out in space that experience a Host migration, resulting in an ability to take your Heavy Weapon into the Railjack and POIs as a regular ground weapon (Primary).

Fixed being placed inside an Artillery and falling through the level to escape if you used Join Warp on a player on said Artillery.

Fixed your Warframe’s body not moving with camera aim when using the Railjack’s Forward Artillery.

Fixed using Transference when Piloting or using side Turrets in Railack as Operator causing it to cast the first slotted Battle Avionic.

Fixed Clients loading into an untextured level when sitting in the Archwing Slingshot during a Host Migration.

Fixed Focus Convergence Orb markers appearing in Space instead of inside the ship when piloting Railjack.

Fixed starting a second Railjack mission preventing Melee Finishers from working until respawned.

Made multiple fixes for jittery and weird cloth physics when hanging out in the Railjack. This also fixes issues of rigid cloth after dismounting from the Pilot seat.

Fixed Clients loading into Railjack missions from Dry Dock after accepting an invitation from Host getting stuck in infinite loading.

Fixed issue where Clients would get stuck in the Forward Artillery and above the intended area in the Railjack when entering and exiting the Forward Artillery back to back.

More fixes towards players finding themselves in all kinds of brokenness when using Archwing Slingshot on a Crewship that had just been destroyed.

Fixed elements of the Tactical Menu map disappearing in certain aspect ratios.

Fixed Clients getting left behind when starting a second Railjack mission from the Dry Dock and Hosts getting stuck in infinite load.

Fixed objective markers sometimes not showing after subsequent Railjack runs as Host.

Fixed fighter/Crewship objective markers reappearing after migration when they had already been completed.

Fixed Operator faces getting all messed up when piloting Railjack. Space fighters are thankful they no longer have to witness that horror anymore.

Fixed meltdown projector showing for players that are still inside the Crewship.

Fixed multiple issues related to Railjack for Clients invited to someone’s Orbiter including: Fixed an issue where using “Board Railjack” / “Return to Orbiter” from the top menu while not close to the action itself would fail to execute it. Fixed an issue where Clients would spawn in a “random” spot on the Railjack instead of in the bridge like the Host does if they were still in the Orbiter.

Fixed the Railjack Sungem and Caballero skins having the Ordnance and Nose Turret weapons clipping with parts of the Railjack/Skin.

Fixed the waypoints for Commanders in Railjack missions not having distance information.

Fixed Dragon Key debuff indicator appearing as a red dot in the HUD when Piloting the Railjack.

Fixed purchasing a Glyph to equip on your Railjack only applying the icon, but not setting the selected item. This resulted in the Glyph slot name not updating and selecting to equip a new Glyph would auto focus the old Glyph you had before the purchase.

Fixed teammate buttons in the Railjack Tactical Menu overlapping the location text.

Fixed super long Railjack names overwhelming the Railjack HUD.

Fixed UI becoming unresponsive after opening the Nightwave screen as the Operator when returning to the Dry Dock from a Railjack mission.

Fixed Elemental Resistance Avionics not Ranking up properly.

Fixed accessing the Railjack Arsenal from the Orbiter leading to camera placement issues.

Defendable Objects: Healing AoE and Damage Reduction Changes:

Our Healing AoE / Damage Reduction changes posted back on April 3rd have arrived! If you’re unfamiliar, ultimately what we want is more ‘Healing’ Abilities to work to allow for more strategies to emerge in various mission types. Healing these objectives can serve well as an alternative or a complement to the commonly used defensive Abilities, such as Frost’s Snow Globe, Gara’s Mass Vitrify, Limbo’s Cataclysm. 100% heals is not what we want to do, so we are instead allowing the effects with some objective-specific adjustments as to not trivialize the game modes.

All the initial information can be found in the Dev Workshop:

https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1181914-dev-workshop-healing-defendable-targets/

Heal Source Normal effect Effect on all types of static Defendable objects (Cryopods, Excavators, etc) How did this work before this Update? Gara – Mending Splinters 3 HP per sec for each active splinter Fine as is. As is Hildryn – Haven 500 Max Shields80% faster Shield recharge Fine as is, will inherit the Normal effect behavior. On live does nothing Trinity – Blessing Up to 100% HP and Shield restore Previously did nothing. Now, will Heal for 500 over 5 seconds, can’t stack On live does nothing Equinox – Mend 25 Shields for each enemy killedBurst heal based on how much damage was dealtNotes: Since the heal amount is based on player damage, the numbers are astronomical which will lead to imbalances outside our goal here. Previously did nothing. Now, Allow the Shields component to work and heal for 500 over 5 seconds, can’t stack. Does not affect (health nor shield) Vazarin – Protective Dash 5 seconds invulnerability60% Heal over 5 seconds No invulnerabilityHeal for 500 over 5 seconds, can’t stack Works at full effect Khora – Venari Heal for 50 hp/sec Fine as is. Will return functionality that kicked this whole Workshop off.



We will be returning the functionality it had before Hydroid – Curative Undertow Heals 30% hp every 1.5 secs when ally stands on it Previously did nothing. Heal for 100 per 1.5 sec On live does nothing Harrow – Penance Heals allies for a % of damage dealtNotes: Similar to Equinox, very hard to balance for this since it’s based on damage dealt. Heals are capped up to 50 per second. On live does nothing Oberon – Renew 125 burst heal50 health per sec Previously did nothing. Now, Fine as is and will inherit this behavior. On live does nothing Garuda – Blood Siphon Heals by % of missing health Doesn’t apply, for flavor we think this shouldn’t. On live does nothing Inaros – Scarab Swarm Heals for damage dealt by Swarm Projectile divided by allies in range. Fine as is, will inherit this behavior. On live does nothing Nidus – Ravenous Heal allies standing on it for 20 HP per second Fine as is, will inherit this behavior. On live does nothing Wisp – Vitality Mote Increase max hp by 300 and heal for 30 hp per second Fine as is, will inherit this behavior. On live does nothing Volt – Capacitance Grants shields based on 3% of damage dealt Capped at 250 shields, no overshields On live does nothing Titania – Passive 4 Heal Per Second for 20 Seconds, Fine as is On live does nothing Sancti Magistar Heals for damage dealt in an AoE Heal for up to 500 over 5 seconds, can’t stack with other players. Going from a burst to Heal over Time. Going from burst to heal over time Ancient Healer Heal for 100 HP every 20 seconds Fine as is As is Rejuvenation Aura Heal 3 HP per sec Fine as is As is Arcane Pulse 60% Chance to heal for 150 HP when picking up a globe with a 15 sec cooldown. Fine as is As is

Damage Reduction

Damage Reduction Source Normal effect Effect on all types of static Defendable objects (Cryopods, Excavators, etc) How did this work before this Update? Trinity – Blessing 50% Damage reduction Capped at 50% Damage Reduction On live does nothing Mirage – Total Eclipse Grants 75% Damage reduction to allies Capped at 50% Damage Reduction On live does nothing Titania – Thorns 50% damage redirected to enemies Fine as is (no effect) On live does nothing Gara – Splinter Storm 70% Damage reduction Capped at 50% Damage Reduction Works at full effect Ember – Immolated Radiance 50% of Immolates Damage reduction applies to allies Capped at 50% Damage Reduction On live does nothing Baruuk – Desolate Hands 80% Damage reduction Capped at 50% Damage Reduction On live does nothing Harrow – Warding Thurible 40% Damage Reduction Capped at 50% Damage Reduction Works at full effect Nezha – Warding Halo Absorbs 90% of damage Capped at 50% Damage Reduction On live does nothing



Conclave Mods Converted to PVE:

The following Conclave Mods have been converted/balanced to PvE Mods! If you already own these Mods they will automatically be available in your Arsenal. You can still obtain these Mods via Conclave, but will also be added to Nightwave Series 3: Glassmaker Cred Offerings.

Warframe PVP to PVE Mods (listed at max Rank): Rumbled (Atlas, Rumblers Augment): Atlas becomes a Rumbler with Rock Armor that can absorb up to 300% of max Health worth of Damage. Please note that this Augment did not convert correctly and we will be fixing it in a near Hotfix! Prism Guard (Mirage, Prism Augment): Prism follows above Mirage. Duration changed to 4s. Purifying Flames (Ember, Fire Blast Augment): Allies hit by the expanding ring of fire will be granted 4s of Status immunity. Power of Three (Ivara, Quiver Augment): Quiver fires three arrows and consumes 20 more Energy. Deceptive Bond (Loki, Decoy Augment): 50% of damage Loki takes is transferred to Decoy, and vice versa. Singularity (Nyx, Absorb Augment): Create a ring every 3s that drags in enemies at 15m/s. Recharge Barrier (Volt, Electric Shield Augment): Allies that pass through have 35% Shields restored. Purging Slash (Excalibur, Slash Dash Augment): Allies in the path of Slash Dash have 4 debuffs removed and 100% Shields restored.

Weapon PVP to PVE Mods (listed at max Rank): Ambush Optics (Rubico): -50% Zoom. Brain Storm (Grakata): On Headshot: +100% Ammo Efficiency for 1s. Directed Convergence (Supra): +100% Accuracy when Aiming. Focused Acceleration (Tetra): When Aiming: +80% Projectile Speed. Shrapnel Rounds (Marelok): +200% Multishot, -66% Damage. Skull Shots (Viper): On Headshots: +100% Ammo Efficiency for 2s. Double Tap (Latron): On Hit: 20% Bonus Damage on next Hit for 2s.



Simulor/Synoid Simulor Changes:

We have made the following changes to the Simulor/Synoid Simulor: Increased per stack damage for stacked orbs: Simulor: 20 to 50 Synoid Simulor: 20 to 80 Increased damage of exploding vortexes: Simulor: 75 to 100 Synoid Simulor: 75 to 240

Increased the duration of active vortexes to 20 seconds before they explode (unless done so manually).

Reduced the lifetime duration of a single Orb before it explodes. This allows single projectiles to be used offensively as they now detonate quickly and have had their damage increased significantly. Creating vortexes now happens rather quickly. Shoot 4 orbs in quick succession to create a fully powered vortex. With this we also added a max number of active Orbs to 4.

Added a max number of active vortexes at a time to 3 and increased the orb stack count to reach a fully powered vortex from 3 to 4. With the significant increase in damage and lifetime of active vortexes, and with the added bonus of individual orbs providing more utility, adding a cap to the number of active vortexes and increasing the orb count for maxed vortexes felt appropriate to strike balance with the changes. Once 3 fully maxed vortexes are active, the Simulor will now default to single-shot orbs – with the reduced lifetime of a single orb, there are now more ways to use the Simulor against enemies!

Removed the initial stagger on enemies that would occur on vortex creation. We removed this effect so that enemies aren’t pushed out of range of the vortex as much.

Updated Simulor and Synoid Simulor’s FX!

Controller Changes & Fixes:

Selecting “Defaults” in the ‘Customize Controller’ Options will now give you the option to choose to either default ‘All’ bindings or just those in the current tab.



Fixed some issues with controller bindings not saving if swapping between using a controller or KBM to select bindings tabs. Any changes made in individual tabs will now save locally in the tab until you close out of Options, at which point it’ll save them if desired.



Kuva Lich Fixes:

Fixed the game unpausing in Solo missions when the Menu is open after viewing Kuva Lich information page.

Fixed the decoy created by the “Ruse” Kuva Lich ability having a red HUD marker. To avoid confusion of who the real Kuva Lich is, this additional marker will no longer appear.

Fixed cases where your Kuva Lich Vanquish transmission wouldn’t show the correct Kuva Lich name.

Fixed ally Kuva Lich name/Health bar overriding enemy Kuva Lich UI.

Fixed the Kuva Bramma’s projectiles not getting pulled into Mag’s Magnetize and instead bouncing off of the area and yeeting into the sky.

Fixed getting damaged by ally Kuva Liches who cast Plasma Eruption.

Fixed Requiem Relic Kuva reward not stating how much Kuva you’re actually getting.

Fixed a case of Kuva Larvlings not spawning due to having an Amp with a specific name.

Optimizations:

Optimized shader upload particularly when not using Deferred Rendering.

Optimized load-times and memory footprint for Orbiter, Relays and Towns and Dojos.

Made numerous improvements to diagnostics submitted when the game crashes, particularly for crashes coming from Graphics drivers.

Made optimizations to the Grineer Settlement, Corpus Ice Planet, Orokin Moon, Grineer Galleon, Grineer Shipyard, and Grineer Fortress tilesets.

Cleaned up FX to improve performance with the Detron/Mara Detron, and tweaked their projectile lifetime to 3-5 seconds.

Continued performance improvements towards Mirage’s Hall of Mirror clones when using a Multishot weapon.

Improved hitch that would occur when opening the in-game Market. A spinner icon will now appear briefly instead when loading.

Fixed a large game hitch that could last up to 10 seconds when replacing a Dragon Key in the Gear wheel with a K-Drive Launcher.

Fixed a long game hitch when equipping the Legacy Theme and opening the Star Chart.

Made optimizations to the sound thread which might improve performance on low end machines.

Improved screen space reflections to sit better with cubemap reflections with Deferred Rendering enabled! You may notice a slight quality bump with this change.



General Additions:

Added a ‘click’ sound when cycling through zoom options with Sniper Rifles.

General UI Changes:

The in-game Market has received a refreshed look with the addition of top level filters: Your chosen UI Theme is now reflected when viewing the in-game Market! Now that the Market uses Themes you can now see more details about items on hover and can Tab to see Weapon stats. Moved Market filters to be grouped with the search bar. Added filter to ‘Hide Mastered’ items. Added “NEW” tag for new items. Added new starburst FX to the “Thank You for Your Purchase” screen in the in-game Market. Such pizazz!

Added ‘Preview’ button (right-mouse click) to items in your Inventory that will take you to their page in the in-game Market. Also added this feature for Prime items in your Inventory to learn more about them!

Added a new ‘LANDING CRAFT’ option under Equipment. The previous ‘Select Landing Craft’ and ‘Customize Landing Craft’ that were part of the ‘ORBITER’ option will be housed there now.

Updated the Relic Pack Relic contents screen (when purchased in the in-game Market and from Syndicates) – it will now show each Relic’s contents better categorized by rarity. Also added ‘Common’, ‘Uncommon’, ‘Rare’ tooltips over rarity icons.

The Invite screen has a fresh new look and has been polished: Added count of online friends and Clan members. Improved the hover indicator to be clearer when selecting from the list.

Added ‘Daily Standing Cap’ information to the Bounties screens in Cetus and Fortuna.

The Leaderboard screen has been refreshed to apply your chosen UI Theme and display information/options in a cleaner way.

You’ll now be met by a confirmation prompt when choosing to close Warframe by using the X in the game window.

Added Riven compatible items component to Riven Unveil screen when Unveiling a Riven and when viewing a Riven via Chat Link!

The Trading screen will now prompt you with a warning when you’re about to Trade an Arcane that is currently equipped.

You can now search the Mods Codex section via Drop Location by entering the location in the search bar (ie Arbitrations, Nightwave, Earth, etc).

Banshee, Excalibur Umbra, Frost, Nekros, Nova, Nyx, Saryn, Valkyr, and Zephyr Ability videos have been added to their respective Arsenals!

Reduced spacing between mini-map and objective text when fighting Eidolons.



General Changes:

Titania Prime has been given her own unique dodge/roll animations that flow better with her floating movement! As requested here: https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1181409-please-add-new-dash-animation-to-titania-prime/

Instead of having to re-aim at your placed Waypoint to remove it (or spam G twice), now you can remove your Waypoint by holding G! G, isn’t that helpful!

Improved the look of rain with Deferred Rendering enabled in the Plains of Eidolon on surfaces so that they look less like grey, boring puddles.

Helminth Cysts can now be removed in the Helminth Infirmary after one day as opposed to waiting a whole week.

You can now sell your duplicate Garuda, Harrow, Octavia, Revenant, and Nidus Blueprints for 2500 Credits from your Inventory.

You can now sell Syndicate 10x Restores for 2500 Credits.

Increased the Status Chance of the Twin Grakatas to match their mechanic of firing 2 rounds at once.

Polished the handless cartwheel and knock back animations from self-interrupt weapons. Also fixed the knock back distance and slide to be more aligned so that the Warframe isn’t just standing still.

Changed Grendel’s Nourish ability description to “Inflict Toxin damage on Feasted enemies in Grendel’s gut one by one, adsorbing nourishment to buff allies. Tap to cycle through buffs and hold to cast.”

Updated the grunge on the Corbu Shawzin to make it edgier for all your shredding needs.

Polished the Grattler Heavy Gun’s fire and reload animations. Also fixed an errant animation that played when equipped.

Update FX for Corpus Osprey projectiles.

Improved camera collision against water so that it doesn’t penetrate and go underwater as much.

Improved Mirage’s Sleight of Hand’s detection of light and dark areas to decide which booby trap to spawn. Also fixed a bug where the ‘package’ could use the wrong type of explosion based on light/dark in certain situations.

Made some slight changes to Corinth Prime’s sound mix.

Multiple invites from players will no longer stack the invite received sound FX to save your ears from the increasing volume.

If a player sends an invite to someone who has “Do Not Disturb” mode on it will now say “(Player Name) is using Do Not Disturb and will not receive invitations”.

Reduced the Basmu’s firing sound FX from other players.

Khora’s Spikes (her default back attachment) are now an Auxiliary attachment to give players more customization options with Syandanas.

Added support to Sword & Board skins to have consistent main-hand holster positions and scaling regardless of base weapon. This also fixed Sigma & Octantis shield popping closed and opened again when holstering.

This also fixed Sigma & Octantis shield popping closed and opened again when holstering.

Made updates and optimizations to several weapon FX including Kitguns.

Made minor general explosion FX updates.

Increased the text fields on the Mastery Rank Up message to better accommodate other languages.

Updated the Orokin Tree mesh and materials to be higher quality. Yay fresh trees!

You can now customize your Kavat’s Emissive color, which will affect their tail and eye color. This option also fixes not being able to change the color of the fan-like Kavat tails due to it being based on energy color.

Titania can no longer play the Shawzin while in Razorwing due to it resulting in a very broken flying state.

Improved Liset previews (Xiphos, etc) by adding respective Liset animations, FX, etc.

Reduced Shedu’s projectile brightness FX.

Domestik Drones will no longer start semi-hidden in the Decoration placement mode. They will now be fully visible instead of its previously glowy state!

Updated Infested hit/stagger reactions to give the player more understanding of when player attacks are landing!

Minor tweaks to Excalibur’s Radial Javelin cast effect and gave it some ground interaction (ice chunks when cast over ice, etc).



Fixes: