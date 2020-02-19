Warframe update 27.1.2 patch notes

It’s yet another hotfix for Warframe, as update 27.1.2 brings some changes for your Kuva Lich and your Railjack. Liches not being able to get back to back instances of the same weapon has been removed, giving even greater value to the Kuva Larvling displaying the weapon. If you are on the hunt for something specific, you now have the chance to get it multiple times in a row.

Everything else is welcome fixes to issues that had been impacting players in one way or another. You can find the full patch notes below.

Empyrean: Prime Vault 27.1.2

Kuva Lich Changes & Fixes:

We have removed the back-to-back Kuva Lich weapon mechanic that was added in 26.0.7, where your Kuva Lich would have a guaranteed different Kuva weapon than its immediate predecessor. With the change of the Kuva Larvling now displaying its birthed Kuva Lich weapon, there was no need to maintain the back-to-back restriction as you can now just choose to ignore or take the back-to-back weapon if you wish you use it for Valence Fusion.

Fixed a crash that could occur if a Kuva Lich applied a Radiation Status Effect to the Defense target on the Lua Stöfler node.

Fixed numerous issues if a Host migration occurred during a Kuva Lich mission: Fixed getting stuck on the Vanquish/Convert screen if a Host migration occurred while a Client is Vanquishing their Kuva Lich. Fixed Clients able to kill a recently migrated Host’s Kuva Lich, resulting in 1,200 Kuva being rewarded, as well as being able to see the Lich’s head mesh idling/walking in place after defeat. As reported here: https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1164707-i-think-i-found-a-way-to-farm-infinite-lich-weapons-off-of-other-players-liches/ Fixed broken reward UI after a Host migration occurs. Fixed Parazon being stuck equipped after a Host migration occurred during a Kuva Lich Kill attempt.

Fixed a script error when attempting to kill the Kuva Lich and a squadmate disconnects.

Fixed duplicates of Kuva Lich Taxed Rivens not being returned when the Kuva Lich is Vanquished/Converted.

Fixed being in a perma-ragdolled state after attempting to stab a Kuva Lich and failing the Requiem guess.

Fixed mission map lingering on screen after opening the Kuva Lich screen.

Railjack Fixes:

Fixed the Avionic Upgrade window auto scrolling up after Upgrading an Avionic, instead of leaving you in the position you were in prior.

Fixed seeing ‘[HC] Vidar Fire Suppress’ when using the Tactical Intrinsic Ability Fire Suppression when your Railjack has both fire and electrical damage.

Fixed a script error in the Sentient Anomaly mission.

Optimizations:

Rewrote how Navigation caches the active session counts to reduce latency and reduce server load (it should now update roughly 5x as frequently).

Optimized the Kuva Bramma cluster bombs with and without Mirage’s Hall of Mirrors, to address issues with crashing due to FX overload.

Optimized the Hillside Ruin cave in Plains of Eidolon. In some cases, this will result in an increase in performance by as much as 100FPS!

Made systemic micro-optimizations to the UI system (the HUD most importantly).

Improved robustness of the script system by adding native resource tracking to the auto-generated bindings.

Made a micro-optimization when opening the Navigation console.

Fixed an ancient bug on dual-core systems that could cause certain gameplay scripts to crash.

Changes:

As foretold last week, the Ducat selling price of Oberon Prime Systems and Nekros Prime Blueprint have been changed to 65 from 100. Previously these 2 Prime parts were Rare in older Relics, and have since been moved to Uncommon for their Prime Vault Relics. As Prime Vault opens and closes, we may see more of these Ducat value changes in the future to support the quantity shift.

Tweaked Toxic Ancients Area of Effect blast FX timing so the FX is visible before the actual damage (at the moment, you’ll always be damaged before you see the attack).

Fixes: