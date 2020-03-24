Warframe Update 27.3.0 Operation Scarlet Spear patch notes

Warframe’s update 27.3.0 has just landed, bringing with it the Sentient threat and Operation Scarlet Spear.

Two new, linked missions have been introduced, which can be launched from the new Scarlet Spear flotilla. Murex Raid and Ground Assault work hand in hand, as players work together to put a stop to the Sentients.

There are plenty of new items to earn as well, from Avionics for your Railjack, to mods, guns, and a pretty sweet Nova skin.

You can find the full patch notes for update 27.3.0 below.

Operation: Scarlet Spear

“It’s a two-prong attack – Ground team and Railjack team! “ – Little Duck

Introducing Operation: Scarlet Spear – a brand new event that requires the ultimate effort from the Tenno. The fight against the Sentient Threat has reached new heights – and the Tenno will be using the new “Operation Link” aka OpLink! Ground teams and Space teams will be connected realtime using OpLink – working together to deter the Sentients!

Eligible Tenno will be presented with a brand new Cinematic detailing the state of the world as THE NEW WAR is waged.

For a limited time, earn a new Weapon, a new Weapon Variant, Stance Forma Blueprint, Medals, Arcanes and more! Operation: Scarlet Spear ends on April 21st at 2 p.m ET!

During your voyages into the unknown you will stumble across new Sentient enemies – be prepared!

Once again your favourite cross-armed lady, Little Duck, has taken her interest of Exotic Goods even further to aid you in Operation Scarlet Spear. Keep in mind that you won’t see all of Little Duck’s Exotic Goods right away, as some items will cycle in and out over the duration of the Operation:

OpLink (REQUIRED FOR OPERATION) A device used to manage coordination and resources during Operation Link missions.

Basmu Blueprint This Sentient war instrument can either barrage targets with explosive bolts, or draw on its regenerative battery to create twin plasma beams that chain through targets. When fully drained, Health is leached from nearby foes for a short period.

Ceti Lacera Blueprint Forged for veterans of the Scarlet Spear conflict, this Lacera has been modified to enhance nimbleness and lethality.

Warframe Arcanes (Unranked)

Phased Clan Sigil

Glyphed Clan Sigil

Gilded Clan Sigil

Scarlet Spear Hologram Decorations Murex Console A Sentient Murex projection for the Orbiter. Earth Console A planet Earth projection for the Orbiter.

The Ballroom Simulacrum A new arena for the Simulacrum. Who will you invite to dance?

Stance Forma Modifies a Stance slot on a Melee weapon to be compatible with any Mod Polarity.





OPERATION SCARLET SPEAR BUG REPORTING MEGATHREAD: https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1177822-operation-scarlet-spear-bug-reporting-megathread-read-first-post/

NEW AVIONICS

Arm yourself with new Railjack Avionics to bring aid in the wake of Operation Scarlet Spear! Find these Avionics from new Sentient Fighters, officially known as Gyrix and Ionix, in the Railjack mission of Scarlet Spear.

Breach Adrenaline

Increase Shield Regen during a Breach

Sentient Fortitude

Decrease Shield Damage from Sentients.

Revo Reducer

Omni Revolite consumption reduced.

Sentient Scalpel

Increased Gunnery Damage vs Sentients.

Hardened Casing

Reduce Breach Chance.

Overloader

Increase Maximum Ordnance Munitions.

NOVA ATOMICA SKIN

A crucible of reactive energy harnessed within a streamlined facade.

NOVA ATOMICA COLLECTION

Harness the reactive power of Nova Atomica. Features the Nova Atomica Skin, Alamos Sniper Skin, and Radia Syandana.

TIAMAT SHAWZIN

Compose ballads of old threats risen anew, with this Shawzin.



NEW SENTIENT THEMED DOJO DECORATIONS

If Biomasses, Biofluid and Bones are your vibe then strap yourself in for an abundance of new Sentient themed Dojo Decorations!

NEW ARBITRATIONS MODS (Max Rank)

Add these new Mods to your Arsenal to spice up your life! These Mods can be purchased from the Arbitrations Honors store in Relays.

Preparation (Warframe)

+100% maximum Energy is filled on spawn.

Aerial Ace (Rifle)

On Kill: Refresh Double Jump up to 6x while Airborne.

Mending Shot (Rifle – No AoE)

Shoot Health Orbs to obtain them with +110% extra effect.

Energizing Shot (Pistol – No AoE)

Shoot Energy Orbs to obtain them with +110% extra effect.

NEW WARFRAME DISABLE AUGMENTS (Max Rank)

Not everyone desires the Passive attributes that Zephyr, Nezha, and Titania bring, but still want to use them in battle. With these new Augments you can now rid yourself of their attributes and bring them to a more grounded version.

Zephyr: Anchored Glide

Disable Zephyr passive ability. Increase power strength by 15%.

Nezha: Controlled Slide

Disable Nezha passive ability. Increase power strength by 15%.

Titania: Ironclad Flight

Disable vacuum in Razorwing. Reduced damage by 40% while airborne.



The New War Chapters:

As you may already know, in Warframe Revised we added The New War Chapters section of the Codex that allows you to shortcut to the Chimera Prologue and the Erra Quest (Sacrifice Quest completion required).

For those who have not logged in since before Warframe Revised, you will be presented with a welcome screen that now includes a direct shortcut to The New War Chapters to get you up to speed before you play Operation Scarlet Spear.

We’ve made a few changes to The New War Chapters section of the Codex:

Selecting a completed New War Chapter will show the End of Quest screen.

Selecting a New War Chapter in progress will show the Quest details like in the Codex.

Ensure you’re ready for the next chapter in The New War!



General Additions:

Open your eyes to a new Drusus tale with the Nova Leverian! Access the Leverian through the Codex or Market (via Nova).

Mastery Rank 28 Tenno can now practice the Mastery Rank 29 Test in Cephalon Simaris’ Relay room!

Added custom reload sounds for the Miter!

Added an option in Captura to ‘Enable Self-Knockdown’.



Impact Changes:

Instead of ending in a knockdown or ragdoll, accumulating 5+ Impact Effects will now result in a “big stagger” with smaller staggers leading up to it, which has a random chance to activate a Parazon Finisher if the enemy is under the Health threshold. Each Impact Status adds 10% chance for the Parazon Finisher to be available.

Gas Changes:

Gas Effects will continue to tick radial Damage-over-Time for the average of the remaining Effect duration if their host dies.

Gas Status Area-of-Effect radius increases with the number of stacks, to a max of 10 stacks.

Removed Gas damage resistance from Toxic Ancient Auras.

Status Chance Mod Changes:

Increased Hammer Shot Status Chance from 40% to 80%.

Increased Shattering Justice Status Chance from 20% to 90%. Shattering Justice has also changed from being an additive rankup to a multiplicative rankup.

Increased Stunning Speed Status Chance from 10% to 30%.

Kuva Lich Changes:

Based on feedback with the recent overhaul to Status Effects in Warframe Revised 27.2.0, the conversation of how Status Effects should react with Bosses or VIPS has started. Our first step down this road is starting with Kuva Liches. Currently, there are two special rules to this “Boss Status enabling”:

No Status Effect will exceed a maximum of 4 stacks, with the exception of Impact which can stack up to 6 times. Keep in mind there is a cooldown to how quickly you can stack up Impact Status Effects to avoid stunlocking the Kuva Lich.

Radiation does not change the enemy’s Faction, and instead of increasing Damage done to enemies with stacks, it increases the Damage taken from enemies who have turned on him/her.

We look forward to your constructive feedback and we work towards applying this to other Bosses/VIPS.

Optimizations:

Further performance improvements towards Titania’s Lantern when cast on a large group of enemies. This particularly affected systems set to Low Particle Quality.

Improved cache optimization to clean up even more space in the download cache.

Improved world-state synchronization for Alerts, Sorties and other global events (there may have been up to a minute of desync).

Optimized backdrop rendering performance in all levels.

Fixed Codex generation randomizing the block order of the Fragment entries (this should be deterministic to avoid updating several MB of resource for no reason).

Improved game synchronization in hostile network environments.



Railjack Changes & Fixes:

Added Battle and Tactical Avionic categories in the Avionics Upgrade screen.

Crewship boarding will be denied when the meltdown timer has 3 seconds remaining. This is to avoid multiple issues with being put into a broken state due to the boarding cinematic competing with the Crewship exploding/attempting to teleport you out.

Removed the hanger door of the Grineer POI with the ‘Steal the Destroyer’ objective to resolve issues of the door not opening. When in doubt take it out!

Upon returning back to the Railjack after exiting through the Archwing Cannon, you’ll now be spawned at the back of the Railjack bridge instead of near the Forging Bay.

Enemies that you’re focused on while in a Turret will now display their Status Effect stacks.

Fixed Exo Skold Crewships in the Veil Proxima dropping Mk I Armaments. They will now drop MK III Armaments as intended.

Fixed the UI in the Super Weapon Platform not updating after the Radiator is destroyed for Clients.

Fixed inability to disengage bombs placed by Grineer Boarding Parties if a Host migration occurs during a Railjack mission.

Fixed incorrect Archwing movement animations if you exit the Railjack while Bullet Jumping (Moving left will play the forward animation, moving forward will play the moving right animation, etc).

Fixed a bug where the screenshake from a Grineer Crewship reactor meltdown would linger forever if it was active when the Crewship exploded.

Fixed Grineer fighters attacking the Derelict POI in Veil Proxima missions.

Fixed Vidar Reactors Mk III missing their component modifiers. As reported here: https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1172940-vidar-reactors-mk3-lost-their-component-modifiers-fix-pending/

Fixed Tactical Menu not displaying correct Battle Avionic values that have had their Grid Upgraded in the Dry Dock.

Fixed case of Crewships sometimes staying completely still.

Fixed seeing black boxes when in Turret AR mode.

Fixed Railjack fighters sometimes going out of level bounds while in combat.

Fixed the ‘Forge All’ button having no effect or sound.

Fixed having to click the ‘Railjack Crew’ button twice when selecting it from Dojo Navigation.

Fixed Railjack name text lingering behind when joining another player’s squad and loading into their Dry Dock.

Fixed missing looping sounds for Ramsleds in the Saturn Proxima and Veil Proxima.

Fixed a script error when casting the Railjack Void Hole ability.

Foundry Crafting Time Change:

As per player request, we’ve reduced Forma, Orokin Catalyst, Orokin Reactor, and Exilus Warframe Adapter build time to 23 hours so that 1 can be built consistently every day.

Magus Lockdown Changes:

We are making changes to Magus Lockdown due to it being virtually one of the best CC and Damage combinations in the game. In some cases you can clear waves of Elite Sanctuary Onslaught without even using a Warframe or Weapon, and simply spam Magus Lockdown to victory. This goes well beyond the intended use of it and we are changing it to a CC only Arcane – true to its name – Magus Lockdown!

Magus Lockdown will no longer apply Puncture damage to tethered enemies.

The amount of active Tethers is now limited to 2 per player. For example, Void Dash once > one Tether, Void Dash again > 2nd Tether, Void Dash a 3rd time > 3rd Tether, 1st Tether dies etc..

Magus Lockdown no longer affects the Golden Maw due to the Arcane killing the Maw and preventing Quest completion. This also fixes a script error when Magus Lockdown activates while encountering a Golden Maw.



Grendel Changes:

Grendel’s Nourish now mimic’s Titania’s Tribute buff selector. If you’re unfamiliar with Titania’s Tribute buff selector, this means that Nourish is a tap to cycle/select buff and hold to cast. This is a reverse of how it functioned prior to this Update.

When consumed by Grendel, Sentients now have a max duration they can be consumed before popping out that is affected by diminishing returns. This change was made to prevent Grendel from prog stopping missions where all Sentients must be exterminated for the mission to succeed.

Grendel can now consume Grenades – cause why not!

Titania Changes & Fixes:

Titania has a new Passive: Titania generates Health for herself and nearby Allies every time she casts an Ability (4hp/second for 20 seconds)! The personal Titania Parkour Boost is staying, just the communal Trampoline isn’t.

Titania can now use Blink while in her Razorwing ability!

Fixed casting Titania’s Razorwing right as you fall into a teleport volume in the Simulacrum resulting in an infinite white screen.

Arcane UI Changes:

Updated the Arcane ‘DISTILL’ term to ‘BREAK DOWN’ to acquaint new Arcane Management mechanics.

Added tips to the Arcane screen for ‘BREAK DOWN’, Arcanes that refresh, and how to obtain respective Arcanes.

Arcanes are now displayed with their respective Icon in the HUD, instead of the generic Arcane icon.

The Rank-Up callout is now displayed to the left of the next Arcane Rank in the Arcane Upgrade screen when using a controller.

Arcanes that are sold in Vendor Offerings will now only show Max Rank tooltip information, and UI indication that the Arcane you’re purchasing is Unranked. This fixes Arcane tooltips expanding off screen when viewed in Vendor Offerings.

Clarified Arcane requirements for Arcane Trickery, Arcane Ultimatum, and Exodia Might by adding ‘Kill’ to the ‘On Finisher’ line.

General Changes:

Increased Status Chance for the Gunblade type weapons to match new Shotgun Status Chance values.

Made Fall Off changes to the following weapons: Redeemer Fall Off increased from 20-40m to 10-20m. Redeemer Prime Fall Off increased from 20-40m to 10-30m.

The Rakta Dark Dagger Shield bonus when damaging an enemy afflicted by Radiation is now only granted if you have Shields.

Atlas’ Immovable Passive now also applies to Staggers.

Added support for Bosses to display active Status Effects on their special Health bar.

Removed Stealth Melee bonus always applying to Simulacrum enemies when ‘Pause AI’ is enabled, thus giving non authentic numbers when testing Loadouts.

The Warframe Upgrade Arsenal stats now display Resistance values granted by Mods:

Made spawn changes to improve flow of enemies in the Lua Survival tileset.

Removed knockdown from Elite Shield Lancer grenades.

Charging weapons, like the Staticor, previously only showed Charged Attack Damage in the Arsenal stats, we now additionally show Quick Shot Damage values below the Charged Attack stats.

You will no longer receive Ghoul Threat Inbox messages due to their redundancy.

Enemies inside Void Fissure Spy vaults that are not engaged in combat will no longer become Corrupted. This fixes enemies in Void Fissure Spy vaults setting off alarms when becoming Corrupted.



BUG MEGATHREAD FOR CHANGES:

https://forums.warframe.com/topic/1177820-warframe-revised-part-3-bug-report-megathread-read-first-post/



Controller Fixes:

Fixed being unable to restore default controller bindings on PC.

Fixed inability to activate Railjack Abilities bound to the same button as ‘MOVE_UP’.

Fixed context actions sometimes not displaying the correct key to use them on controller.

Fixed nonfunctional controller callouts when upgrading Avionics and attempting to filter the type.

Fixed the controller callouts for “Toggle Interior” and “Randomize All” in the Railjack Customization Menu not functioning properly.

Fixed the Chat window scroll bar moving after each mission when using a controller.

Fixed two Callouts for the same button, Sort and Break Down, in the Arcane Manager Screen when using a controller.

Fixed Rank Up button not appearing outside of the Arcane Equip screen when opened via Foundry.

Garuda Fix:

Fixed enemies marked by Garuda’s Seeking Talons not being prone to receiving a Slash Status Effect.

Deferred Rendering & HDR Fixes:

Fixed black squares appearing on the enemy grenade indicators when HDR is enabled.

Fixed black squares appearing in the Railjack HUD with Deferred Rendering enabled.

Fixed black squares appearing in the Arcane Manager screen and Relic Manager screen with Deferred Rendering enabled.

Fixed Nekros’ Shadows of the Dead ability appearing wrong when Deferred Rendering is enabled.

Fixed Teplo Syandana and Nikana Prime materials appearing translucent with Deferred Rendering enabled.

Fixed black-lit rocks in dioramas with Deferred Rendering enabled.

Fixed lights affecting static/dynamic-only objects with Deferred Rendering enabled.

Fixes: