Warframe will finally embrace crossplay later this year

Crossplay has been a highly requested feature in Warframe for years, and Digital Extremes are finally bowing down to the will of the community. At Tennocon 2021, the developers announced that crossplay and cross-save support would be coming to the game later this year.

Once the updated feature arrives, Tenno will be able to play with their friends no matter what platform they are on, be it PC, Switch, PlayStation, or Xbox. For years, one of the biggest issues in the Warframe community has been that updates would normally release on PC first, then arrive on a console a few weeks later.

This is one of the major reasons why crossplay was not an option in the game, as it was impossible to ensure that all players would have access to the same content at the same time. Those days are over, however. In the future, all players will be getting the game’s updates at the same time, opening the door for crossplay across all platforms.

Also announced at the event is the fact that Digital Extremes are working on a mobile version of Warframe. Little additional information was given about this development, but it is certainly an interesting course for the game.

Last but by no means least, the meat of Tennocon 2021 for many players was the first look at The New War, the next major expansion that will be arriving in Warframe. Fans were surprised to see Grineer Solider Kahl-175, Corpus Engineer Veso, and Teshin all playable in a quest for the first time. With the Sentinets arriving at Cetus, it would seem that players will be forging new alliances to deal with the devastating alien threat.

“The New War will continue Warframe’s very personal and intimate storyline with a dramatic narrative, unexpected experiences, and cinematic action sequences like we showcased today,” said Rebecca Ford, Live Operations and Community Director at Digital Extremes. 2021 is shaping up to be a huge year for Warframe fans as the game takes a huge step forward with exciting new features and content.