Warframe’s Deadlock Protocol arrives this week on PC

Warframe’s next content drop, Deadlock Protocol, will arrive on PC this week. While an exact day isn’t known, the new expansion will be available to play for PC players before Friday, although it will take a couple of weeks to arrive on consoles.

At the heart of the expansion is a complete redesign of the game’s oldest environment, the Corpus Ship tileset. It is redesigned to allow players to take advantage of the game’s aggressive movement system, the new tileset brings with it a reworked Jakal boss fight, and a new currency called Granum Crowns that will have an impact on gameplay, although how this works is currently a mystery. You can even transport yourself to a new Corpus nether-realm, which certainly sounds nice.

The expansion will also introduce the game’s 43rd Warframe, as players will be able to complete a new quest to get their hands on Protea, and her array of drones, grenades and laser turrets. Players can investigate her origin story as the former Corpus head bodyguard in her own unique Quest, and uncover a quiver of technologically advanced weapons from the new Corpus Armor Set and Primary Rifle to the Gunblade Melee.

Players will also be able to explore the origins of the Corpus, learning more about this money-obsessed faction and its attempts to bring back its founder. The arrival of the Sentient fleets and the Tenno’s own revival of the Railjack technology has forced a stagnating Corpus faction into action as they desperately seek to increase their power in the Origin system.

Keep an eye on the Warframe Twitter account to get an advanced warning when the update is ready to drop or keep an eye out a Redtext message in the game itself.