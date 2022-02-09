Warframe’s Echoes of War update brings the return of Tennogen, Star Days, and Hildryn Deluxe

Warframe continues to evolve and bring players new content as the Echoes of War update will arrive on all platforms today. The primary purpose of the Echoes of War update is to allow players to replay the stunning cinematic missions from the recently release New War expansion, but it also comes laden down with other content.

Star Days, Warframe’s in-game anniversary event, will be returning today and bringing with it all manner of new items, cosmetics, and rewards for players to get their hands on. Star Days will run from February 9 until February 23, giving players plenty of time to visit Ticker at Fortuna and grab the items that they want.

Tennogen also returns, bringing more community-designed items to the store as Tennogen Round 21 makes its way to the game. On top of that, the new Hildryn Deluxe bundle will give even more cosmetic options to players in the mood for a makeover. The Deluxe Bundle includes the Hildryn Einheri Skin, Blodgard Heavy Blade Skin, and the Brising Syandana.

Meanwhile, Tennogen Round 21’s additions to the game can be found online on the Warframe Forums or the official Steam news page. The Tennogen program has led to the creation of some of the most popular skin designs in the game and allows players a way to contribute to the game and be rewarded for it.

On top of all that will be a range of bug fixes and quality of life updates to the Lich and Sister systems in the game.