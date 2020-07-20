Warframe’s Heart of Deimos trailer sets the stage for a fun Tennocon 2020

In the run-up to Tennocon 2020, Digital Extremes have released a new teaser trailer for something called Heart of Deimos. In the trailer, we can see some very Orokin looking hallways and the rather obvious presence of the Infested. Are the Infested making a move to take over the Void? We certainly hope so. Other than that, information is thin on the ground, you will need to join us and tune in to Tennocon to find out what is going on.

If you tune in to the event, you will also get to see the upcoming Broken Frame in action. The Frame has been designed by committee, with lots of input from the community. If you are new to the game, and the idea of a community designed Warframe worries you, it is important to note that the previous community Warframe, Nova, has been relevant pretty much since she released. The Warframe community can design a very solid Frame, so we are extremely excited to see the Broken Frame in action.

If you want even more reasons to tune in, you will be able to get Hydroid Prime and the Athodai hand cannon for free, just from watching the event, so be sure to tune in to the Warframe Twitch channel to get a good look at everything that is coming to Warframe over the next few months.

Tennocon 2020 takes place on Aug. 1, and you can find the full schedule below: