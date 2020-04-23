Watch Dogs Legion reportedly launching on Xbox Series X and PS5 day one

Watch Dogs Legion is set to release upon Xbox Series X and PS5’s launch dates, according to a new and reliable report.

Based on information obtained by VGC, the game, the third action adventure open world title in the Ubisoft series, is seemingly now scheduled for the end of the year.

The title “is currently aiming to debut alongside next-gen consoles, should there be no significant disruption to production,” the English website reveals.

Such disruptions could be caused by COVID-19, as the publisher is not meeting any particular issue right now but has mentioned it is ready to delay its upcoming titles should Microsoft and Sony have issues in delivering their next-gen machines in time for Holiday 2020.

Watch Dogs Legion was originally planned for a release in March 2020, but its launch was indefinitely delayed after Ubisoft reported disappointing sales for last year’s games such as The Division 2 and most importantly Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

The game was delayed together with Gods & Monsters from Ubisoft Quebec (Assassin’s Creed Odyssey) and Rainbow Six Quarantine, which could also be scheduled for PS5 and Xbox Series X launch windows.

Both were announced at E3 2019 and then went off radar, so we’re not informed about the state of their development. The Rainbow Six Siege PvE spin-off was meant to release by March 2020, while the Breath of the Wild-like action adventure was shipping on February 25, 2020.

“While each of these games already has a strong identity and high potential, we want our teams to have more development time to ensure that their respective innovations are perfectly implemented so as to deliver optimal experiences for players,” CEO Yves Guillemot said when announcing the delays.

It’s worth noting that this doesn’t mean that these titles won’t be released for PS4 and Xbox One as well, since the publisher is now working on a cross-gen schedule for at least one or two years.