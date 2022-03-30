Wattam developer Funomena may shut down soon due to financial struggles

Funomena, the studio behind the indie darling Wattam, is possibly closing its doors due to financial instability. This news follows after it was learned that Funomena co-founder Robin Hunicke was accused of emotional abuse towards employees at the studio.

Chris Bratt from People Make Games, who reported the story on Funomena, was told by studio employees this is the final week for the studio, and contractors were already let go last week. “I’m absolutely gutted to report that Funomena is set to be closed by the end of this month, with all contractors already having been laid off as of last Wednesday,” said Bratt on his Twitter account. He continued, “This announcement has caught many employees by surprise, who now find themselves looking for other work, with their last paycheck coming this Friday.”

I'm absolutely gutted to report that Funomena is set to be closed by the end of this month, with all contractors already having been laid off as of last Wednesday.



This is an extremely sad end to the studio's story and I hope everyone affected is able to land on their feet. — Chris Bratt (@chrisbratt) March 29, 2022

A few hours later, Funomena clarified on its own Twitter account regarding the studio’s future, saying, “Funomena was in the process of closing an investment round just before GDC, & we are still actively working to do so. Last week we let everyone know that if we do not successfully finish the fundraise, we will be forced to close the studio.”

Currently, there hasn’t been any known response by Funomena employees on the accuracy of the studio’s statement, but based on what has been said, the truth will be known sooner or later as to whether or not Funomena will see the light of day.