Weird West update makes moving and selling items much easier — full patch notes

Weird West is an immersive sim, and economics are definitely a big part of its gameplay loop. Filling your pockets with junk items and then selling them in town is one of the best ways to earn money, but it takes a lot of inventory management. Luckily, the game’s first patch makes this process easier.

Weird West’s 1.01 update is the first one since launch, and the game’s Steam page lists a variety of inventory improvements and bug fixes. You can access your companion and saddlebag inventories directly from shop menus, so you don’t need to transfer everything to the player character to buy or sell items. Should you need to transfer junk, you now can do so with a single button press. Additionally, wandering merchants will buy junk items from you, giving you more opportunities to unload without needing to return to town. Similar quality-of-life improvements make scrapping weapons simpler and bring save slots for the PC Game Pass version of the game up to parity with the others.

The list of fixes is also clutch. One of the most notable is that live bounties now have a 15% chance to escape from jail — they previously had 100%, a guaranteed jailbreak. Other quest hangups have been fixed as well. You can see the full patch notes below.

Image via Wolfeye Studios

Weird West 1.01 Patch Notes