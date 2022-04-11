Weird West update makes moving and selling items much easier — full patch notes
Fill your pockets, then fill your wallet.
Weird West is an immersive sim, and economics are definitely a big part of its gameplay loop. Filling your pockets with junk items and then selling them in town is one of the best ways to earn money, but it takes a lot of inventory management. Luckily, the game’s first patch makes this process easier.
Weird West’s 1.01 update is the first one since launch, and the game’s Steam page lists a variety of inventory improvements and bug fixes. You can access your companion and saddlebag inventories directly from shop menus, so you don’t need to transfer everything to the player character to buy or sell items. Should you need to transfer junk, you now can do so with a single button press. Additionally, wandering merchants will buy junk items from you, giving you more opportunities to unload without needing to return to town. Similar quality-of-life improvements make scrapping weapons simpler and bring save slots for the PC Game Pass version of the game up to parity with the others.
The list of fixes is also clutch. One of the most notable is that live bounties now have a 15% chance to escape from jail — they previously had 100%, a guaranteed jailbreak. Other quest hangups have been fixed as well. You can see the full patch notes below.
Weird West 1.01 Patch Notes
- Your Horse now stops if it was moving while if you attempt to search their Saddlebags (and Saddlebags won’t auto-close if they restart moving for whatever reasons, but will still auto-close if you move away from your Horse)
- You can now access your Companions and Horse inventory directly from the Shop UI to resell items directly from their inventory
- Wanderers now also buy Junk Items to give more opportunities to resell such items while on the road
- The game now cycles through 5 x Auto Save Slots instead of 3, so you can more easily backtrack through save files if needed
- Game Pass PC Build now uses 10 Manual Save Slots like on Xbox (up from 5) so it matches for Save Roaming between both platforms
- The Protector Journey Hero recruited as a Companion will no longer wrongly quit your Posse when receiving friendly fire
- Bolt-Action Forester Rifles now have their correct icon in the Weapon Wheel
- Fixed opening of the Shop UI sometimes wrongly auto selling a random item from Player inventory, if you pressed USE for too long when validating the choice “Browse Goods”
- Fixed crafting of items not dropping crafted item at Player’s Feet if player’s inventory was full
- Improved throwable weapons (eg dynamites etc) throw arc and speed so they are easier to use in combat and can easily be sent through door frames etc
- Decreased HOLD time on Scrap Weapon interaction to be standard HOLD interact time to make it less annoying to scrap multiple weapons in a row
- Added an option so that player can transfer at once all junk items from their inventory to a companion, horse, or container inventory
- Fixed an issue with Keyboard+Mouse where you could not navigate the “Abilities” and “Perks” TAB of the Journal if you had used LMB on any of the Abilities or Perks
- Fixed one of the Heathen Travel Encounter not triggering on a specific story path
- Fixed Canker and Fighting Pit Sigil being wrongly destroyed when using a generic Sigil to access a secondary Temple (the fix is retroactive and if the bug happened already to you, you will re receive the missing Sigil upon entering the Fighting Pit/Canker or upon reloading a save in those locations)
- Made all Bounty Targets Intro Line non blocking so that player doesn’t get derailed by a blocking conversation while fighting or sneaking on their target
- Made it so that if you return a handcuffed Bounty Target, they only have a low chance of later jail breaking and starting a vendetta against you (was previously 100% when it should have been 15%)
- Companions now auto use bandages they have in their inventory when their health drops below 40% (instead of the threshold being at 25%)
- Tuned distraction noise made by throwing props around so AIs will react to it from further away, allowing player more control over this system
- Fixed issue with abandoned mine sometimes not being correctly populated with Sirens when using Sirens Scenario
- Fixed Foliage/Bushes areas in Canyon Location to have less “holes” in them so player does not get surprised detected while walking hidden in the middle of a bush patch
- Fixed Weapon Shops Guards being pulled to guard banks in Town instead of staying inside the Weapon Shop (also solves Deputies being inside the locked ransacked Bank at beginning of the game)
- Added Loading Hint about Companions not requiring Ammo to use ranged weapons
- Fixed Easy Prey/Terror on the Trail side quests having their quest item disappearing if you entered the abandoned wagon location and re entered it prior to finding the item
- Fixed losing reputation when killing Ravenous at Galen’s Crossing
- You can drop items from your inventory when browsing containers/NPCs inventory and opening your inventory side panel
- Fixed being able to bury companions in Olvidado’s lair, resulting in not being able to access their corpse during the last Journey
- Fixed finding husband in Bounty Hunter Journey, without freeing him and then returning to Galen’s Crossing and completing local objectives prematurely and wrongly completing the Journey
- Fixed issue where in rare cases, Essex Mast in Quickbend does not follow up with his blocking conversation when you free him, resulting in an objective blocker
- Fixed Tanning Racks in Trapper Camps having nav mesh beneath them which could result in side quest NPCs spawning inside tanning racks and blocking side quest progression
- Fixed Rope being removed from player inventory every time you reloaded into a location where you had attached the rope to a skylight
- Fixed Documents, Relics, Keys, Golden Ace not transferring from 4th to 5th Hero
- Fixed Oneirist leaving location while talking with her about the cursed statuette during the Ritual travel encounter
- Fixed hole in bush area at starting point of Greenwood Run resulting in player getting unfairly detected
- Made it clearer on the Crafting UI which is the item you produce and which are the items needed
- Fixed the Reputation Notification sometimes displaying a placeholder text
- Fixed Ability Wheel not showing weapon abilities when having set AIMING to TOGGLE MODE and aiming with your weapon
- Fixed Sheriff wrongly going hostile during the side quest where they open the cell after being bribed
- Fixed rare blocker bug where Pigman Hero would not go to destination during a specific Objective in last Journey