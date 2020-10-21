Determine your fate in the Sea of Thieves Halloween event, out next week

The Sea of Thieves update for October has been on the minds of sailors for quite some time. However, Rare just released a teaser on its Twitter page finally giving us some info about this long-awaited update.

In a slow zoom onto a small island in the Sea, we’re given a look at a skeleton holding a lantern and finally a name, Fate of the Damned. Not to be confused with the Fort or Festival of the Damned, Fate of the Damned will be released on October 28, just in time for Halloween.

While there haven’t been any other hints on what this is all about, we can imagine that there will be some great Halloween cosmetics and a new tall tale. This is the latest update in Sea of Thieves’ continued monthly content packages. While these are normally introduced earlier on, this new seasonal event is welcome.