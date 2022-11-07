Wholesome Games’ new title Exhausted Man is how we all feel this Monday

After having a relaxing weekend, being tired at work on Monday can be one of the most draining days in our lives. We’ve all felt sleepy and exhausted at our jobs, and we wish we could do our work lying down. Game studio Wholesome Games has taken the Monday feeling and rolled with it to make a brand new game called the Exhausted Man. The Exhausted Man is everyone’s feelings on a tired Monday morning; you play as an average joe who can’t seem to get the energy to stand up and goes to work while remaining lying down and asleep.

It’s the ultimate wish fulfillment for anyone who had to suffer through work while half-asleep. The game’s primary goal is to complete each mission without getting up, and the game’s physics allows players to worm their way through the levels without ever having to stand. Players can complete particular tasks during each mission, including having a cup of coffee, testing a game feature, or fixing a bug. The game uses simplistic, yarn-like graphics that make it clear the game is silly and whimsical.

Do everything while lying down in Exhausted Man. Play as an ordinary but very tired person as you complete everyday challenges and work toward a better and—I assume—less exhausted life. pic.twitter.com/cw2bD25HOp — Wholesome Games (@_wholesomegames) November 7, 2022

Wholesome Games did not share a release window for the Exhausted Man, but the title has a release date coming soon on Steam. Wholesome Games is a small independent studio that has worked on several little indie games. Absurd life simulation games like the Exhausted Man have proven to be a hit with gamers, especially titles with ridiculous physics and gameplay.

Games like Surgeon Simulator and Octodad add absurdist elements to everyday tasks to make them both charming and memorable. Walking and doing house chores has never been more difficult than being an octopus in a suit. The Exhausted Man is poised to be the next absurdist life sim fans will eat up, and finally answers the question if people really can do their work in their sleep.