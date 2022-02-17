Wii Sports NPC boxing champ Matt might be making his return in Nintendo Switch Sports

If you were lucky enough to grow up on the Nintendo Wii and Wii Sports, one of the definitive moments of your childhood may well have been getting your lights punched out by a Mii named Matt at the end of the boxing minigame. And according to datamined info, you may relive this experience once again in Nintendo Switch Sports. You may not remember his name, but you certainly remember Matt’s face and the volley of punches he dealt out before the Wii Sports announcer called “K.O.”

Image via Nintendo

If the thought of Matt’s bald head, goatee, and deadeye stare stirs any kind of feeling in you, then you’re probably excited or even shook to hear that Matt may be making his return in Nintendo Switch Sports. Fan speculation over Matts’s return has been bouncing around Twitter and Reddit since datamined info on Nintendo Switch Sports showed the name “Matt” appearing in data on names for NPCs in the game.

For time being, all we have is a name among many others that will appear in Nintendo Switch Sports. Even though we haven’t seen Matt’s character model in the game, there is a precedent set by Matt’s participation in all of the Wii Sports titles and his status as a common meme and somewhat of an unofficial icon for the series. Though nothing is official yet, all former Wii Sports and soon-to-be Nintendo Switch Sports fans will have to wait in excitement, dread, or both for Matt’s return.