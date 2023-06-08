Witchfire Announces Early Access Launch Date Alongside New Gameplay Trailer

Witchfire, a game that literally allows players to bring a gun to a sword fight, has finally announced a date for its early access launch. Fans of the medieval genre have been foaming at the mouth for The Astronauts’ stunning roguelike, and they won’t have to wait much longer to try it out.

Witchfire was unveiled in 2017 and followed by a series of showcases throughout 2022 and 2023 that gave a closer look. And while the action-packed gameplay and gritty setting enthralled viewers, the initial early access window was blown past without warning.

Witchfire Early Access Date Announced

Witchfire will enter early access on September 30, 2023, exclusively on the Epic Games store. You can wishlist the title now and check out its Epic Games store page to learn more about Witchfire.

The release date was revealed alongside a new gameplay trailer that debuted during the Summer Games Fest 2023. From the creative minds behind Painkiller, Bulletstorm, and The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, Witchfire arms players with guns and magic to hunt down a powerful witch.

According to The Astronauts, the player takes the role of a preyer – a sinner embued with pagan magic by the church – tasked with hunting artifacts to turn the tide of the war against witches. During your pursuit, you’ll explore a grimdark fantasy world reminiscent of the visually stunning The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.

Of course, you won’t be the only one with magic. While your guns may give you an edge over a blade, you’ll constantly be faced with enemies who can close the distance with powers of their own. And you’ll be able to try your luck in the medieval witch hunt this September.