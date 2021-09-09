Wolverine game announced for PlayStation 5, developed by Insomniac

Insomniac, the developer behind the 2018 hit release of Marvel’s Spider-Man game, is working on a similar game for Wolverine. The announcement arrived during the PlayStation 2021 Showcase, with only a brief teaser.

The minor teaser showed off a torn-up bar, with only one person sitting in a hat and a checkered flannel. A man who had previously been knocked down stood up with a knife, and the individual sitting down revealed Wolverine’s signature adamantium claws.

We received very little information from the teaser. However, given Insomniac’s history with their games, we can guess that it will also be a PlayStation exclusive. Unfortunately, we do not have any release date or any gameplay information about the upcoming title.

Comparing Wolverin to Spider-Man, Wolverine is a much more brutal hero. However, we don’t know if this game will reflect Wolverine’s more brutal nature. His powers include quick regeneration and super strength, with his adamantium claws resulting from a horrible experiment where they were grafted to his skin.

For the PlayStation Showcase, that’s all we were given. We don’t have an expected release date or any additional information, but hopefully, Insomniac has the chance to lean more into Wolverine’s brutality than Spider-Man could ever delve into, given his good nature. Wolverine doesn’t share that same quality. This announcement could also mean these two are in the same universe, but that might be asking for too much.