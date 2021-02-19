World of Warcraft: Shadowlands receiving Chains of Domination update, with new city and massive boss raid

One of the biggest announcements during BlizzCon 2021 was that of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands’s first massive update. As leaked beforehand, this update is named Chains of Domination and will offer an overwhelming new raid, mega-dungeon, and location.

Chains of Domination, or patch 9.1, is confirmed to be a continuation of Shadowlands’s story, beginning after Sire Denathrius’s demise. It will send players to the Maw’s newest area of Korthia, the City of Secrets, to gather each Covenant in an attempt to stop the Jailer’s takeover. Though, the trailer seems to point that this mysterious villain has also gathered control of Anduin, whose fate was in question in the last story expansion.

Of course, the update’s biggest attraction may be the 10-boss raid known as the Sanctum of Domination, which will result in a showdown with the one and only Syvalanas the Banshee Queen. If players would rather dig into a new dungeon, the Tazavesh Mythic mega-dungeon will provide another eight bosses ahead, certainly lending a chance at tons of new gear and hours of gameplay.

Introducing the next chapter in Shadowlands, Chains of Domination. ⛓ pic.twitter.com/98rS6WisQS — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) February 19, 2021

Although it’s not completely clear what will be included on the technical side, Blizzard indicated there will at least be balance fixes brought from the patch. As it is the next update, Chains of Domination is expected to launch at some point in 2021, but an exact release date has not been specified.