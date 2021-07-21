World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King, co-op board game based on Pandemic, comes out in November

We have good news for fans of World of Warcraft and the Pandemic series of board games. On July 21 Blizzard announced the upcoming release of a new Pandemic system board game based on WoW. World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King takes the iconic cooperative gameplay of Pandemic, and transports it to Azeroth. Instead of combating the virulent spread of disease, players will have to fight monsters and complete quests.

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King takes placed during the events of the World of Warcraft expansion of the same name. Arthas is marching across Azeroth with his icy army of death, and players have to embody iconic Warcraft heroes like Jaina and Sylvanas and attempt to stop him by completing various tasks around the map.

The game supports up to five players, and features a new addition to the Pandemic system in the form of quests. A standard play session runs for about an hour — assuming that the campaign is not cut short by early misfortune. Pandemic can be a very unforgiving games, as long time players can attest.

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King is being published by Pandemic publisher ZMan games, and is set to release in November. Pre-orders are available right now at various board game retailers, as well as directly from ZMan.