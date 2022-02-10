World of Warcraft’s The Eternity’s End content update goes live February 22, bringing a new raid and the return of tier sets

World of Warcraft’s newest content update, The Eternity’s End, is officially launching on February 22, bringing with it an enticing amount of new content and the long-awaited return of tier sets. Players have eagerly been awaiting news of this launch date as the last major content patch for World of Warcraft was over six months ago, with only a minor patch in between the two updates.

Patch 9.2 will have players explore a completely alien realm called Zerith Mortis, where they must stop the villainous Jailer from remaking reality in the Sepulcher of the First Ones raid. During their travels, players will learn to communicate with the realm’s inhabitants — the automa — in a new optional system called The Cypher of the First Ones.

The return of tier sets is a big deal for the community. Blizzard removed tier sets from new content patches starting in Battle for Azeroth, a decision that did not please many players. Patch 9.2 has not only added them back into the game, but it will now allow characters to earn them outside of a raid setting through the Creation Catalyst.

A new patch means the current Mythic Plus and PvP seasons will be ending with maintenance on February 22, so players have until this date to earn their seasonal rewards.