WWE 2K22 adds Machine Gun Kelly as a playable character

Video game collaborations continue to get weirder. We’ve seen curious ones in the past, with Fortnite in particular bringing several franchises like Alien and even Naruto out of left field. Today, WWE 2K22 has unveiled a collaboration that feels more like a meme than a proper announcement.

Musical artist Machine Gun Kelly is being added to WWE 2K22 as a playable character. Details are thin on the ground for now. All we know is that he will appear as post-launch DLC, but it’s tough to imagine how his gameplay will be incorporated among the list of professional wrestlers. He is also credited as the executive producer for the game’s soundtrack.

Beyond achieving playable status, Machine Gun Kelly also curated a list of 12 tracks for WWE 2K22. People familiar with the artist will recognize his “concert for aliens” and “body bag” tracks, but there’s more to dig into. WWE 2K22 also includes songs from the Wu Tang Clan, Motorhead, The Weeknd, Bring Me The Horizon, Asking Alexandria, and Poppy among a few others.

WWE 2K22 is scheduled to launch March 11 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. If someone like Machine Gun Kelly gets announced ahead of release, does 2K potentially have even more celebrity collaborations in the works?