WWE 2K22 enters U.K. boxed charts at number 2, sales down on previous version

As the first entry in the franchise since 2019’s WWE 2K20, publisher 2K Sports is hoping for big things from WWE 2K22. Fortunately for them, the game has gotten off to a decent start in the U.K. and has entered the boxed charts in second place. Physical sales, though, are down on WWE 2K20 despite its disastrous launch.

GI.biz details that wrestling sim WWE 2K22 physical sales are down by 32% “compared with WWE 2K20.” It’s worth bearing in mind, though, that since 2019 game sales have become more digital, accelerating “significantly during the pandemic.” The weekly U.K. boxed charts do not take digital sales into account.

43% of WWE 2K22 players picked the game up on PS5, with 29% opting for PS4. On Xbox, surprisingly, the game sold better on Xbox One, with just 11% picking up a boxed copy of WWE 2K22 on Series X/S compared to 17% on the former. Perhaps more Xbox Series players are purchasing digital copies compared to PS5 owners.

Making up the rest of the top five this week were Gran Turismo 7 (maintaining the top spot for the second week in a row despite a 57% fall in sales), Elden Ring, Horizon: Forbidden West, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Dawn of Ragnarok was the only other new game release this week, with the expansion to Ubisoft’s open-world action title debuting at No.12.