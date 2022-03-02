WWE 2K22 Ringside Report 3 boasts 50 hours of career mode content

We’re just under a week away from the deluxe edition release date for WWE 2K22 and we finally have some key details on the game’s two most unique modes. Just days after finally giving us a full roster, we saw the release of a new Ringside Report video, which gave us new info on the WWE 2K22 Showcase. It’s a retrospective mode where players play out specific, historic moments through objective-based gameplay to earn unlockables. The video also unveils myRise, the wrestling cousin to NBA 2K’s myCareer.

The dev team spends the 1st half of this 15-minute video going over the Showcase Mode, and immediately you can see that the switch between in-game footage and archival video is not a marketing trick for trailers, but an intended presentation of gameplay. This is a step in a more authentic direction. In previous years, the showcase would give you the gist of these matches, but it seems this time around they are trying to be as one-to-one as possible.

The other half of this video focuses on the new career mode, which has been renamed myRise. For the first time ever, the game will feature fully independent stories for both men and women. The creative director touts that between the two campaigns, there are over 50 hours of gameplay, meaning that each career mode playthrough could take about 20 to 25 hours.

According to 2K, there are over 1000 different playable matches depending on the choices you make during your career. We are less than a week away from a celebration of the 619 as WWE 2K22 goes on sale for PC, XBOX, and PlayStation on March 8 for deluxe edition players and everyone else on March 11.