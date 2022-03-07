WWE reportedly talking to EA as “make or break” WWE 2K22 hits shelves this week

WWE 2K22’s Standard and Deluxe Editions hits shelves this week, as 2K Sports and Visual Concepts are set to go live with the next-gen game that has been years in the making. But amidst of all the hype surrounding WWE 2K22, it might actually be the last title do be released under the 2K banner, should a new report on the franchise’s future be true.

Per Fightful Select (h/t Wrestling Inc.) WWE has reportedly been in talks with Electronic Arts (EA), regarding brining the simulation franchise over to 2K’s chief rival. This is not the first time the two sides have talked about a video game deal, as both WWE and EA have had similar discussions in recent years. However, these discussions have taken place after the lackluster release of WWE 2K20, a title that essentially caused 2K and Visual Concepts to take a year off from the franchise.

According to the report, WWE feels that the release of WWE 2K22 is a “make or break” moment for the franchise. WWE regards the gaming sector as a major selling point, and has reportedly become frustrated with the fact that its gaming franchise has receiving a lower budget and less attention as opposed to 2K Sports’ marquee sports game franchise: NBA 2K.

WWE, however, could choose to re-up with 2K should the upcoming WWE 2K22 game be well received. If not, it could move fairly soon. Although options are believed to be involved in the current WWE/2K agreement, the two sides agreed to the six-year deal that is currently in place in 2016. That would mean that the current agreement expires this year, which could provide an interesting sports game subplot that hangs afloat EA and 2K for the remainder of the year.