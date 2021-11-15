Xbox 20th Anniversary Livestream showed first look at Halo live-action series

The Xbox 20th Anniversary Livestream offered viewers their first glimpse of the upcoming live-action adaption of the Halo series for Paramount+. A teaser was revealed, giving fans a taste of what Pablo Schreiber will look like as the Master Chief. Appropriately, his face isn’t shown, but viewers do get to witness his bareback full of scares. The short teasers end with a shot of the iconic Spartan mask.

The Halo series is slated to release on Paramount+ sometime in 2022.

The story is Developing…