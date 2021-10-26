Xbox begins testing integrated Twitch livestreaming for Insiders

The latest run of Xbox Insider updates adds integrated Twitch streaming options for the Microsoft family of consoles. Currently, the feature is only available to testers in the Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead Insider rings.

The news comes by way of Update Preview release notes for Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead users posted on the Xbox Wire on October 25. Under “New Features and Experiences,” the post describes a new “Live streaming” option that users can access via the Xbox Guide’s Capture and Share tab.

After linking an active Twitch account through a mobile device or the Xbox’s console Settings, Insiders will have access to a “Go live now” option, which users can press to begin streaming gameplay. For those worried about potential privacy concerns, the post assures streamers that the feature “only streams game play so viewers will see a pause screen if the user navigates to home or another app.”

Xbox engineering lead Eden Marie also took to Twitter to provide screenshots of the new “Live streaming” feature. After users go live, it appears that the tab has options to stop or pause the livestream, as well camera options, audio options, a microphone toggle, and the ability to change the stream name.

Update 1: Xbox Alpha and Alpha Skip Ahead insiders, starting at 2pm PT we're rolling out a new, integrated Twitch live streaming feature! If you used a certain service in the past this should look very familiar to you, and you won't need to have any apps installed to use it. pic.twitter.com/NkJFp2gPXE — Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) October 25, 2021

A subsequent tweet from Marie notes that the feature is in the “early days,” meaning Insiders testing integrated streaming and other features like Xbox Cloud Gaming on console should expect unintended bugs along the way.