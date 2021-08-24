Xbox Cloud Gaming comes to consoles this holiday

Xbox Cloud Gaming represents an important step for Microsoft in getting their games on every possible platform. Over the past few years, we’ve seen an increased focus on cloud gaming and Xbox is about to take the next big step in its development. During Xbox’s Gamescom Showcase, the team announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One this holiday.

The new feature will be available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members and will include over 100 games out of the gate. Having that many choices available is important because part of the point behind the service is giving players the ability to hop from game to game to see what they want to actually download via Game Pass. In a way, this will become the next level of window shopping as you can try games out whenever you get the hankering.

Cloud Gaming also means that you can now jump into multiplayer games with your pals without needing to download the game ahead of time. If a Sea of Thieves updates hits and you don’t have the game installed, you can still go sail the high seas with your buddies.

Another great use case for Cloud Gaming is bringing Xbox Series X|S-exclusive games to Xbox One. This feature won’t be available at launch but is planned for later in the feature’s life cycle.

Again, Cloud Gaming is slated to high this holiday season. However, players in the Xbox Insider program will be able to test it out this fall. More details about the test period will be shared at a later time, so make sure to keep your eyes locked for that update.