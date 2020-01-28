Xbox Live Games With Gold for February include Call of Cthulhu and a classic Star Wars game

A new month is almost upon us, and you know what that means—more free Xbox games.

Today, Microsoft announced the titles that will come to the Xbox Live Games With Gold program for February. The latest additions definitely provide a mix of games to enjoy, whether you’re into racing, mystery or good ol’ fashioned Star Wars multiplayer fun.

TT: Isle of Man (Feb. 1-29)- Xbox One

TT Isle of Man – Launch Trailer Hold your breath…and head to the starting line of the most epic motorcycle race in the world! TT Isle of Man is now available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One! The game will also be available for PC on 27th March.

Ready for a true racing challenge? Then prepare for the Isle of Man TT. Based on the grueling racing circuit of the same name, this game will pit you against the legendary Snaefell Mountain course. All 37 miles of it are faithfully recreated in this game, so you’ll want to master every aspect of the gameplay to earn a first place victory.

Call of Cthulhu (Feb. 16-Mar. 15)- Xbox One

[E3 2018] Call of Cthulhu – E3 Trailer Now available on PS4, Xbox One & PC: http://www.callofcthulhu-game.com/shop Facebook: http://www.faceboook.com/CallOfCthulhuVideoGame Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/coc_thegame [E3 2018] Call of Cthulhu defines madness in heart-pumping E3 Trailer Call of Cthulhu, the official videogame inspired by Chaosium’s classic pen and paper RPG, today defines madness in its heart-pumping E3 Trailer!

From Focus Home Interactive comes a chilling adventure based on the legend of Cthulhu. As a private investigator, you’re looking into the tragic death of the Hawkins family. However, not all is what it seems as you delve deeper into madness and cosmic horror. Find cryptic clues, keep an eye out for shadowy figures and avoid losing your sanity in this otherworldly spookfest.

Fable Heroes (Feb. 1-15)- Xbox One, Xbox 360

Fable Heroes – Official Launch Trailer | XBLA (2012) | HD Fable Heroes – Lionhead Studios brings the hack and slash adventure game Fable Heroes to the Xbox Live Arcade Marketplace on May 2, 2012 for 800 MS Points. Subscribe to: http://YouTube.com/ArcadeNEXT Cahnnel. LIKE @ http://Facebook.com/XboxViewTV | FOLLOW US on http://Twitter.com/XboxViewTV.

Not your typical Fable adventure, Fable Heroes puts a side-scrolling beat-em-up twist on the role-playing saga. Play alongside different heroes of Albion as you take out enemies while collecting gold to unlock worthwhile upgrades and items. It’s definitely a little off-beat, but a fun romp for fans of the series.

Star Wars: Battlefront (Feb. 16-29)- Xbox One, Xbox 360

Star Wars Battlefront – Trailer E3 2004 – PS2.mov For more retrogaming videos please subscribe and click on the bell icon to get notifications to our dedicated channel : https://www.youtube.com/user/PlayscopeTimeline You can follow us also on social networks Facebook : http://fb.me/Playscope Twitter : http://twitter.com/playscope Twitch : http://www.twitch.tv/playscopelive Playscope HD Remastered Videos Alll our remastered videos have resizing, color correction and other video processing to reach the highest quality and are captured at 60 frames/second.

Last but not least, before the revamped Battlefront games that multiplayer fans are aware of today, there was the original that started it all — Star Wars Battlefront on the Xbox. Relive this classic multiplayer delight as either the Rebel Alliance or the Empire, as you fight for control points alongside a number of memorable heroes and villains. The Force is still strong with this one.Also, don’t forget that Batman: The Telltale Series is still available in the program through Feb. 15 as well.