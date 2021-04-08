Xbox may be publishing the next Kojima title according to report

Since the release of Death Stranding back in 2019, the question has been what the team at Kojima Productions is working on next. There have been extremely subtle hints at whatever the studio has in development, usually dropped on Twitter by Kojima himself. Regardless of what players will get whenever Kojima Productions releases its next game, they may see an unexpected name in the opening splash screens. According to Venturebeat, the next game coming from Kojima may be published by Xbox.

It wouldn’t be wholly surprising if Microsoft and Xbox were interested in the influential Japanese developer’s games. Xbox has often floundered in Japan due to its less-than-stellar offering of Japanese-developed titles. Bringing Kojima on board, even for one game, wouldn’t just build up the console’s reputation in Japan, it would be a remarkable addition overall.

Xbox chief Phil Spencer @xboxp3 really bullish about the future of cloud gaming. "When we look in the future, we see a world where game creators will natively be building cloud-based games first." Potential for games to host 100,000 players in the cloud etc pic.twitter.com/29w16t8GbM — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 23, 2021

Some kind of partnership between Xbox and Kojima Productions has previously been hinted at as well. The shelves behind Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, have become infamous for hiding hints towards what the company is working on. This past February, while speaking about the future of cloud gaming, Spencer’s shelves were lit up by a giant Xbox logo. But, right next to it, eagle-eyed viewers spotted Ludens, the Kojima Productions mascot. Speculation almost immediately followed that Xbox was going to either purchase or work with Kojima Productions. As it turns out, those ideas may not have been too far-fetched.