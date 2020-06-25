Xbox Series X has “hardware advantage”, Phil Spencer talks price and launch lineup

Phil Spencer has disclosed more details about how Microsoft feels after PS5’s reveal, looking at the specs, launch games and price of Xbox Series X.

During a speech at GameLab, the head of Xbox mentioned that the company is happy to have the competitor show its cards after a long wait, and that he sent SIE’s Jim Ryan a note of congratulations for how they set up the digital exhibition.

“As a competitor it’s great to have them out there now so that we kinda know what the program is. We’ve seen the device, we’ve seen the games,” he said.

And, after that, “I felt good after seeing their show. I think the hardware advantages that we’ve built are going to show up as we’re talking more about our games, framerates, and other things.”

“I thought the games lineup that we’re going to have at launch I felt really good about,” Spencer added. Now that Microsoft knows what Sony has in store for the release window of PlayStation 5, they can focus on the games they want to have at Xbox Series X’s day one and “that’ll be a strength for us at launch.”

He was also rather clear about how he believes that the next-gen Xbox has a “hardware advantage” over PS5 that let it be “in a very good position” when it comes to launching later this year.

On top of that, while we don’t currently have any official information about next-gen consoles’ prices but only educated guesses, we do know that Microsoft is going to focus on Xbox All Access to make it so that consumers can afford a Xbox Series X.

“Xbox All Access is going to be critical to both our launch for Xbox Series X as well as just the overall generation,” Spencer said.

Even though the program is limited to a handful of markets, the response has been “great” thus far and this is the reason why “you’re going to see a much broader market and retailer support for All Access.”

In the United States, Xbox All Access allows players to have a Xbox One S All-Digital at $20 per month, a Xbox One S at $23 per month, and a Xbox One X at $31.

Xbox One X subscribers can upgrade to Xbox Series X after 24 months and renewing their subscriptions for two more years. All of the packages come bundled with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions.