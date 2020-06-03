Xbox Series X reportedly set for Holiday 2020 launch in Japan

According to online reports, Xbox Series X is set to be released in Japan at the end of 2020. Microsoft’s next-generation console will launch at the same time in Japan as it will in US and European markets, according to Famitsu, and it’ll come with a solid game launch lineup too.

Famitsu’s article, which was posted and translated on resetera’s forums, also appears to confirm that Halo Infinite, Scarlet Nexus, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Bright Memory: Infinite will be available to buy on launch day. Surprisingly, however, Yakuza 7 isn’t currently scheduled for a Japanese launch.

What makes this report so intriguing is that Microsoft’s current-gen console, Xbox One, wasn’t released in Japan until 10 months after its initial release date. The Xbox One wasn’t available to purchase in Japan in September 2014, whereas it launched in North America and Europe in November 2013.

If the report is correct, it ties into comments made by Head of Xbox Phil Spencer, who stated that he expects Xbox Series X to launch globally Holiday 2020. Speaking with former Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime on the latter’s Talking Games podcast via gamesindustry.biz, Spencer explained the current plan for Xbox Series X in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re pretty committed, as we’ve talked about, to a worldwide launch, which regretfully we didn’t do with Xbox One,” Spencer said. “It took us months and months to hit some of the incredibly important markets. Worldwide launch is important to us.”

Spencer’s comments then, alongside Famitsu’s report, all-but-confirm that Japanese gamers will also be able to buy Xbox Series X and its launch titles day one.