Xbox Series X/S outsold PS5 in Europe for the first time ever in February

For the first time since release, hardware and software giant Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S has outsold the PS5 in Europe across a calendar month. It has been revealed that the Xbox Series consoles outperformed Sony’s PS5 across Europe in February.

According to GI.biz, the Xbox Series X/S outsold the PS5 in Europe but both platforms are still struggling with stock shortages throughout the continent. Oddly enough, the low levels of stock have actually helped Microsoft best Sony in terms of console sales in Europe for the first time since the respective launch of the machines.

It appears as though a result of the stock shortages of the next-gen consoles has led people to pick up the Series S, which is more readily available than the Series X and PS5. “The availability of the Xbox Series S model” was the primary factor of more Xbox Series consoles being sold in Europe throughout February than PS5s. Whatever the reason, a win’s a win.

When the Xbox Series X and PS5 stock shortages eventually come to end is when we’ll know for sure which of the two platforms is most popular. February sales notwithstanding, the PS5 tends to be the more popular of the two next-gen offerings, but the Series S could continue to make a difference in key markets such as Europe due to its availability over the two more powerful consoles.