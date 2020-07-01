Xbox Summer Game Fest to bring 60 show-floor game demos to your home
A new demo showcase launches this month.
Due to the global outbreak of COVID-19, gamers who regularly attend shows such as E3 and PAX were unable to check out some of the new games that are in the development stages for themselves this year. In order to make up for this, Xbox has announced that the Summer Game Fest, which will showcase demos for over 60 titles, will take place later this month. In a blog post on the Xbox website, Xbox Senior Product Manager Glenn Gregory stated today that the demo showcase will take place from July 21 to 27.
Gregory also noted in his blog post that gamers should expect that these demos will not be traditional “game demos.” Normally, demos are created after the final product of a game is completed. This showcase, however, will feature demos of games that are not complete, and some of the titles that gamers will see in the Summer Game Fest will not be released for quite some time. “We’ve never done this before; what that means is that you’ll get to experience these games early – some way early – which is awesome, but you should also note that these games will continue to evolve and be polished as they near release.”
As of right now, over 60 titles will be in the Summer Game Fest, and more are expected to be added in the coming weeks. Gregory anticipates that by the time the event goes live, 75-100 titles will be a part of the Summer Game Fest.
Here are a few of the titles that Xbox has confirmed for the Summer Game Fest:
- Cris Tales – “A gorgeous, indie love letter to classic JRPGs with a new perspective. Peer into the past, act in the present, and watch as your choices dynamically change the future — all on one screen as you play!“
- Destroy All Humans! – “The cult-classic returns! Terrorize the people of 1950’s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137. Use an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities in the remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure. Reduce cities to rubble with your flying Saucer! One giant step on mankind!“
- Haven – “Share the journey of two lovers escaped to a lost planet in a desperate attempt to stay together. You play as Yu and Kay, gliding over the grasslands of a shattered planet. The demo will give you a glimpse of the beginning of the adventure.“
- Hellpoint – “An intense action RPG taking place on Irid Novo, a derelict space station soaked in an intoxicating dark sci fi atmosphere. Fight dreadful creatures, face the Cosmic Gods and unravel their twisted story. Should the challenge be too great, play with a friend in local or online coop.“
- Skatebird – “Grind on bendy straws, kick-flip over staplers, and carve killer lines through cardboard and sticky tape parks. Above all else, skate birds try their best!“
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown – “An audio based, action-adventure game that unlocks the full potential of 3D spatial sound. The Vale sets out to breathe new life into medieval combat and provide a truly novel experience for visually impaired and sighted gamers alike.“
- Raji: An Ancient Epic – “An action-adventure game set in ancient India. A young girl named Raji has been chosen by the gods to stand against the demonic invasion of the human realm. Her destiny? To rescue her younger brother and face the demon lord Mahabalasura.“
- Welcome to Elk – “A biographical adventure set on an island like no other, where every character you encounter has a story to tell. From the weird and wonderful to the dark and desperate, all the tales told on Elk are based on true stories of life on the road less traveled.“