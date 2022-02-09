Xenoblade Chronicles 3 announced for Nintendo Switch, releasing September 2022

During the February 9 Nintendo Direct live stream, we got our first look at Xenoblade Chronicles 3, coming to the Nintendo Switch. It was the final announcement at the end of the direct, giving players a brief look at the upcoming action RPG. While it will not be released during the first half of 2022, we can expect it later this year in September 2022.

Monolith Soft returns to develop the game as players step into the protagonists Noah and Mio as hostile nations Keves and Agnus battle it out against one another. Players will be taking control of six unique characters from these regions as they visit various nations throughout this world, connecting the futures of Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

The central theme of the story will be focused on life, which would serve as an ideal focus with two nations focused on destroying one another.

This story is developing.