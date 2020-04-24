Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition featuring original and remastered soundtracks

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is set to feature both the original and remastered soundtracks, Nintendo has confirmed.

The game, the remaster of Monolith Soft.’s JRPG originally released for Nintendo Wii, is re-launching ten years later for Nintendo Switch on May 29, 2020.

The news sparked a little controversy among community members, as the first tweet from Nintendo was seemingly confirming the title would only feature a remastered soundtrack.

The following tweet made it clear, instead, that the remastered version would be available alongside the original soundtrack.

“Choose from either the original or remastered soundtrack when your adventure starts,” claims the AU NZ Nintendo account on Twitter.

The tweet also offers the chance to enjoy the “re-recorded” Colony 9 theme from Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, which should bring some memory back for fans.

Nintendo AU NZ on Twitter 🔊 Kick back and enjoy the re-recorded Colony 9 theme from #XenobladeChronicles: Definitive Edition. Choose from either the original or remastered soundtrack when your adventure starts 29 May! https://t.co/dvb703yYjE

The release date for the JRPG was announced after a long wait during the latest Nintendo Direct Mini and is coming in around a month from now.

The remastered edition is also introducing an additional epilogue chapter called Future Connected, which can be played right away at the start of the adventure.