Yacht Club Games’ Mina the Hollower funding campaign continues through Pledge Box

Following its month-long campaign, the Kickstarter for Yacht Club Games’ next title, Mina the Hollower, is officially over. The campaign ended on March 3, but the developer has found a way to continue the funding campaign after consumer feedback as well as the want to fulfill the rest of its stretch goals.

“During our Kickstarter campaign, we received a bunch of requests for alternative options to back the project,” said Yacht Club on the Mina the Hollower Kickstarter page. “We’ve also heard from some people who have found the campaign days after it ended. We’ve finally ironed out the details and we’re excited to announce that we’re launching a Slacker Backer campaign via Pledge Box for Mina the Hollower!”

The developer describes Pledge Box as “a crowdfunding platform that connects to Kickstarter campaigns.” On Pledge Box are all the same reward tiers that were available on the original Kickstarter campaign outside of those that had a limited amount of slots.

The campaign currently has a funded total of $1,239,584 as of writing and Yacht Club is trying to push so that it reaches the final stretch goal of $1,400,000. Yacht Club Games did not clarify when announcing the campaign continuation as to how long fans would have to be able to back the project. So if this is something that you missed out on that interested you, it would be best to put your money towards it as soon as possible.

Mina the Hollower has an estimated release window of December 2023. The specific platforms that will be available initially at launch have yet to be determined.