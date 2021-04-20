Yosuke Matsuda confirms Square Enix’s E3 2021 attendance

In a recent interview with Japanese publication Nikkei, Square Enix’s President Yosuke Matsuda confirmed that the company will be attending E3 2021 and making an announcement.

Square Enix wasn’t listed as one of the companies attending E3 2021 when details of the first ever digital-only E3 were revealed earlier this month. The event is scheduled to take place from June 12 to June 15 and will see big names in the industry such as Ubisoft, Nintendo, Capcom, and Xbox come together to announce news and games for the coming year or so.

Matsuda explained that “We’ll be announcing the rest of the line-up [later], and we’re also planning to make an announcement at E3 in June, so please keep your eyes peeled.”

Outriders will have been out for a couple of months by the time E3 2021 begins, as will NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139, which launches this week. Then, two days before the event, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade launches. While these titles will almost certainly feature in Square Enix’s presentation, fans will be hoping for something new from the company for E3.

Given that Square Enix isn’t listed as one of the attending companies for the event, Matsuda may be alluding to announcements as part of Nintendo’s or Xbox’s presentation. However, fans have already started speculating about what Square Enix will discuss at the event on Resetera. Among the more likely theories are Final Fantasy 16, Forspoken, and the War for Wakanda expansion for Marvel’s Avengers.