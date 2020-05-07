You can use this tool to be the perfect friend in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The real endgame in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is not trying to pay off the increasingly-crushing amount of Bells that you owe to Tom Nook, it is trying to make friends with the picky residents who decide to live on your island.

The closer you are as friends, the better the chances you have of receiving rare high-value gifts from them. One of the best ways to increase your friendship level with another villager is to give them gifts that they like. Knowing exactly what to give to different characters can be difficult to find out, but a new tool from Nook Plaza makes it incredibly easy.

Using the tool is simple. You type in the name of the villager you want to give a gift to and it will pull from datamined information about what the character likes. You will see a range of options for suitable gifts for the character, and you can then track down the item in-game and give it to them.

This will allow you to give them the perfect gift every time, increasing your friendship levels and getting to the better ranks of return gifts. You should still do all the other things that help increase your friendship level, like talk to the villagers every day, and attend their birthday parties to let them know you enjoy sharing the island with them.