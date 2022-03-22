You can win custom Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Xbox controllers, but you probably don’t want to

No, it’s not April Fools’ Day. Yes. You can actually win a pair of furry Xbox controllers that are “inspired” by the upcoming movie sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Why anyone would want furry controllers is a whole other thing.

Microsoft has partnered with Sega and Paramount Pictures to produce a pair of controllers “inspired by Sonic… and Knuckles” and described as having “textured coatings reminiscent of the bristly texture of hedgehogs in the wild.” Alongside the bizarre controllers a special edition Xbox Series S console featuring a “golden portal ring shining on its surface alongside an embossed Sonic the Hedgehog 2 logo” can also be won.

To enter the sweepstakes, you can either follow the rules in the tweet below or by redeeming Microsoft Rewards points (the U.S. only).

We might need glasses because these controllers look fuzzy.



Follow and RT with #XboxSonic2Sweepstakes for a chance to win a Sonic 2 Xbox Series S Custom Console and Controllers.



Age 18+. Ends 4/4/22. Rules: https://t.co/1HyrgKotoz pic.twitter.com/V7VjKYTwf8 — Xbox (@Xbox) March 22, 2022

There will be just one winner and the lucky individual will win the custom Xbox Series S, both of the “bristly” controllers, and a bonus controller featuring artwork from the movie (please don’t be furry too). It’s safe to say that you’ll own a collector’s item if you win the sweepstakes. Just don’t go using those controllers while eating, when sweaty, or in the public. Or do. Who knows? That extra padding could be comfortable.